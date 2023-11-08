Hairy Biker Dave Myers hails co-star Si King’s support during cancer treatment

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has said his friend and co-presenter Si King made him his favourite comfort food while he was being treated for cancer.

The 66-year-old TV chef, who is one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with fellow chef King, said his friend cooked him mince and dumplings when he was ill.

Myers, who announced his diagnosis in May 2022, told BBC Breakfast: “There was one day when I was poorly and he came round to our house and made me mince and dumplings, but he does it properly.

Dave Myers announced his cancer diagnosis in May 2022 (Ian West/PA)

“You know, when the bottom of the dumplings are just soft, the top of the dumplings are crusty, and I really… I remember that with mashed potato. That was lovely.

“There was a freezer full and that was great.”

Asked how he is now, Myers said: “I’m doing all right. I’m still having treatment but everything seems stable.

“I’ve been back with my best mate on the bike, filming and doing the books and back to work.

“So it’s all pretty good, actually. I’m really enjoying life at the moment.”

Reflecting on more than 30 years of friendship, King said: “It just comes naturally to us. We’re good mates, we’re part of each other’s families.

“It’s just the way we are and we don’t really have to try very hard, because we like each other.

“We’re very different people but that’s what friendship is about because constantly you bring something new to the table when we see each other.”