Trish ‘sincerely accepts’ Olivia’s apology on latest Big Brother

By Press Association
Olivia has been put up for elimination (ITV)
Olivia has been put up for elimination (ITV)

Two Big Brother housemates have cleared the air in the latest episode of the reality TV series.

On the latest instalment on Thursday on ITV2, Olivia makes an apology to Trish following tensions rising after Paul’s eviction and the latest nominations being revealed.

Contestants Jenkin, Chanelle, Trish, Olivia and Noky received nominations from their fellow housemates during Wednesday’s episode.

Trish got upset and left the room saying she has “more haters” in the Big Brother house.

After this emotional moment, Olivia tells Trish in Thursday’s episode that she “genuinely (feels) awful” and does not want her to think she has “dehumanised” the Luton mother.

Trish replies: “If I’m honest, I feel like everybody has dehumanised me.”

Dancer Olivia says: “The people who open their mouth fall victim” when “the people who don’t say too much are sailing right through.”

Last week’s eviction night saw Paul and Dylan voted out of the Big Brother house as chants were heard by the live audience of “get Paul out” and “get Dylan out”.

Friday also saw Trish stand up for Noky, branding Paul a “bully” before an explosive argument ensued.

On Thursday’s episode, Trish tells Olivia: “Paul getting booed… I don’t know how that has become my fault?”

Olivia replies: “When I look back on it, I do think it was quite funny when you were like doing the limbo while shouting the word ‘bully’…

“You didn’t place a narrative on Paul, I do believe his behaviour has probably placed a narrative on him… I think it’s easy to blame you for that.

“I feel that maybe in the past week I’ve let other people’s opinions guide my judgement and I do feel bad for that.”

Trish responds, saying: “I really, genuinely, sincerely accept your apology, and it means so much to me to hear that.

Media regulator Ofcom reported on Wednesday that it received a total of 97 complaints on November 3, which saw viewers object to clashes between housemates.

These included Olivia, Tom, Jenkin and Chanelle’s behaviour towards Trish and Noky and “alleged bullying behaviour by Paul towards Noky and Trish”.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode, viewers will see Matty and Jordan struggle to make their friendship work following the latter ignoring him for two days.

Matty says: “I can’t believe you ignored everyone for two days and detached because you were so scared of your romantic feelings for me.”

This sees Jordan respond saying: “Oh, shut up”, and denying he had romantic feelings for Matty.

“Well, here we go, two days of spikiness, I’m going to hold in for the ride now,” Matty says.

Jordan says he will be “the bigger person” and tells Matty “Don’t start assuming things.”

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.