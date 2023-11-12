Strictly’s Nigel Harman: I have to do my dance routine to get back to sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly’s Nigel Harman: I have to do my dance routine to get back to sleep

By Press Association
Nigel Harman (Ian West/PA)
Nigel Harman (Ian West/PA)

Nigel Harman has said that when he wakes up in the middle of the night, he has do the weekly Strictly Come Dancing routine to “go back to sleep”.

The Casualty star, 50, is partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones on the latest series of the BBC One show.

When asked about the hardest part of competing, former EastEnders actor Harman replied: “Towards the weekend, I always wake up at about two in the morning, in the middle of the dance routine… always on a Friday night.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones performing on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

“And it’s (as) you know, we all wake up in the morning when we’re in our REM sleeps and… (after those) four hour-ish  cycles, and it’s when that happens that I’m deep in the middle of a dance and I can’t get back to sleep for about half an hour.

“So basically, I (have) to lay there dancing through my dance a few times until my body goes, ‘Okay… you still remember it, It’s okay’ and then I go back to sleep.

“So that’s the thing because really all I wanted to do is sleep for all the time when I’m not dancing.”

Jones said that Harman has sent her text messages “a couple of times” to help confirm the routine so he can make sure he can return to sleep after waking up in the middle of the night.

Harman also said: “I don’t have nightmares about the scoring because that’s their (the judges) business, I can’t influence that, I can just dance.”

He also said he was most surprised by how “lovely and loving” Strictly’s contestants and production crew have been.

Harman added: “There’s a certain pressure with performing here because you’re learning something new that you wouldn’t actually normally be learning.

“Normally when I perform live, it’s because I’ve been practising it for months and been doing it for decades so (for) that (reason) I’ve actually really enjoyed (the last) couple of weeks, that (my) nerves really sort of took over.

“That was really fascinating and it’s more… I wouldn’t say (I’m) nervous as much as there’s this excitement and these adrenaline waves that come with it, so now I’m getting used to them and there’s a part of me… that quite looks forward to Saturday nights now, to see what that energy will bring.

“So in terms of emotional mental health… (I’m) kind of intrigued and excited by that and I’m meditating as much as I can, which really helps so it’s another kind of little unexpected gift that the show brings you is… you’re just getting to know yourself better and dealing with… what is an extreme environment.”