Nigel Farage arrives in Australia with admission he ‘might’ do I’m A Celebrity

Nigel Farage has been pictured arriving in Australia where he said he “might” become a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Other famous faces rumoured to be joining the ITV jungle show who have been seen arriving in the country include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Mr Farage has previously said he has turned down multiple requests since 2016 to head into the Australian jungle.

After getting off the plane on Sunday, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader told the MailOnline he is “someone who might be going into” the popular reality show.

Josie Gibson, who presents This Morning, is also rumoured to be heading for the jungle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “I can’t confirm I’m doing it… I just think there’s a big… audience out there that watches the programme (who are), actually, people… worth talking to.”

On his GB News show last month, he said he was considering an appearance on the show to “connect” with a younger audience.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series, which became the second most complained-about TV event of last year, according to Ofcom.

Not quite live from the jungle yet 🤣 But they will be very soon! I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and @ITVX 🌴🥾#ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/v0dzru2HFq — ITV (@ITV) November 6, 2023

I’m A Celebrity has yet to announce its official line-up for this year and has previously said any names linked to the show are “just speculation”.

Other rumoured contestants include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, Love Islander Olivia Attwood, who competed last year but had to head home early, and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Newspaper speculation has also mentioned jockey Frankie Dettori, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, ex-professional boxer Tony Bellew, Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spear, and soap star Nick Pickard as potential campmates.

The show’s presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed the series is set to begin next Sunday at 9pm.