Big Brother investigates as Trish Balusa apologises for ‘harmful’ tweets

By Press Association
Big Brother contestant Trish was eliminated on Friday (ITV/PA)
Big Brother contestant Trish Balusa has apologised for “very concerning” remarks she posted on social media before she went on the reality TV series.

Trish, described by the show as a 33-year-old mother from Luton, was eliminated during Friday’s episode of the ITV2 series.

The posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to have been found by social media users on a now-deactivated account with her name.

Initial TV, the production company that makes Big Brother, will look into why the tweets were not spotted as part of its checks before she took part.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Trish wrote: “I’m aware that some very concerning old tweets of mine have re-surfaced, and I would like to sincerely apologise for the harmful stereotypes I perpetuated and the pain I have caused to the marginalised communities and groups of people mentioned.

“There are no excuses for the ignorance that I have showed and I am deeply disappointed and embarrassed and ashamed that I once made such comments.

“I have come a very long way since by educating myself and being educated by others on the impact and harm these views cause.”

She also said this was “part of the reason” that she holds herself to a “high standard of responsibility and accountability”.

“I appreciate the support you’ve (fans of Big Brother) all given me on the show and I understand you feel disappointed,” Trish added.

“I know apologies can see convenient in these circumstances but I mean it from the bottom of my heart: I am truly sorry.

“I hope it is possible for your to offer me grace and believe that people can change.”

It is understood that Trish will not be appearing on spin-off chat show Big Brother: Late & Live on Sunday and is being supported under the show’s welfare protocols.

Before taking part on the show, the former housemate, who is originally from the Congo, she said she wanted to “humanise refugees and immigrants” and show there are “real humans” behind the statistics.

Big Brother
The reality series returned to ITV in October (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

A spokesperson for Initial TV said: “This weekend, we have been made aware of concerning historical tweets.

“We are currently looking into why they were not identified by the independent supplier we engage to review the digital footprint of potential housemates as part of our pre-checks.”

Big Brother, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, returned to UK screens in October for the first time in five years.

Before it aired, ITV said the new batch of housemates had received respect and inclusion training to set out the “expectation for appropriate behaviour and language” before they took part.

Similar to recent series of ITV’s Love Island, housemates and their families and friends had also been asked to not post any content about the show on their individual social media accounts while they were in the house.