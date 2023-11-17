Big Brother winner crowned after return to British TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother winner crowned after return to British TV

By Press Association
The Big Brother winner has been crowned (ITV/PA)
The Big Brother winner has been crowned (ITV/PA)

Jordan has been crowned the champion of Big Brother following its return to British TV screens.

The live final on ITV saw Olivia and Henry placing second and third respectively, following a final with Yinrun and Noki on Friday, which saw almost six million votes cast.

The social experiment, in which housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world, returned in October with 16 contestants following a five-year hiatus.

On winning the £100,000 prize, lawyer Jordan said: “I can pay my council tax!”

Jordan also said he “hasn’t the foggiest” why he was voted champion after 42 days in the house, but said of his Big Brother journey: “I have let myself go a tiny bit, I didn’t feel any regret so that was shocking.

“I could be quite uptight – I hope I haven’t lost the dryness and become a bit wet.”

He added: “First round on me then,” when asked what he would do with his prize money.

While second-placed housemate Olivia, a dancer from Glasgow, said: “I’ve said from the get-go as soon as you open your mouth in that house you become part of the firing line, sometimes it is easier to be quiet, you carry less of a weight on your shoulders if you just keep your mouth shut.

“But I would not be me if I didn’t open this big, fat gob.”

Big Brother, which was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, returned this year with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

On placing third in the competition, food writer Henry said: “I honestly never expected to be here and I am shocked. It genuinely has really, really impacted me and I think I am leaving a much better person.”

Fourth place contestant Yinrun, a customer support agent, said: “I would say I had the best time of my life in the house.

“I was very shy in the first week especially. I was the outsider. I gained more than I paid in this process.”

Placing fifth, Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 winner Noki added: “I think I kept it real throughout and I think people respected that consistency and that’s why I am here.”