Home Entertainment TV & Film

Prime Video given ‘rare access’ for new docu-series following footballers’ wives

By Press Association
Married To The Game will launch on Prime Video in 2024 (Jacob King)
A new documentary series observing the wives and girlfriends of renowned Premier League football players behind-the-scenes is set to launch on Prime Video, it was announced.

Married To The Game will be a six-part series offering “unprecedented access” to the women and their famous partners during the summer break and transfer window of the sport.

Launching in 2024, the series is billed as a first-hand look at the unique lives high-profile couples lead, featuring “weddings, parties, and international photoshoots”.

Premier League
The wives and girlfriends of Premier League footballers involved are yet to be announced (Mike Egerton/PA)

It will also show the women dealing with the same universal life challenges “from work life balance and baby blues, to relationship stresses and strains all under a glaring media spotlight”, Prime Video said.

Viewers can expect “rare access” to their homes lives over the summer months, as one season comes to a close bringing major life changes as a new transfer opens.

Prime Video said: “The cast of Married To The Game are confident, independent women in their own right; often juggling their own careers and big social media followings alongside supporting their partners’ all-consuming careers.”

Names of those involved are yet to be announced.

Rachael Parker, executive producer for Entertainment One, said: “Married To The Game is a series with warmth and humour at its heart, offering a surprising and intimate look behind closed doors at the women who share their lives with some of the world’s most celebrated international footballers.”

Married To The Game will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2024.