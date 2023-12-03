Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet marry in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet marry in London

By Press Association
The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have married in a ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)
The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have married in a ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)

The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have married in a ceremony in London.

The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post on Sunday which featured a photo of them holding hands while Mallet carried their son Brody as they walked down the steps of Islington Town Hall.

Kousoulou, 32, wore an elegant white mini dress with a billowing train and puff sleeves, while Mallet, 31, teamed a black suit and white shirt with white trainers.

In the post, they revealed they had tied the knot on Friday December 1 but that a second wedding in Spain is planned.

They added: “After a challenging year, we decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife.”

Friends and famous faces sending their congratulations to the happy couple included singer and TV star Stacey Solomon, who wrote: “Beautiful congratulations all of you.”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said: “Congratulations you guys beautiful”, while actress and former Love Island star Dani Dyer added: “Absolutely stunning congratulations you both deserve so much happiness xxxx”

In April, Kousoulou revealed she had a miscarriage, writing in a post on Instagram: “Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op.

“12 weeks of feeling every emotion, hoping & praying but in the end, nothing else we could of done.”

She praised her family and friends for their support and said they could not have gotten through this period without their “beautiful brody”.

Mallet and Kousoulou began dating in 2014.

Kousoulou announced their engagement by sharing photos from Mallet’s beachside proposal in February 2022.

He popped the question surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles arranged in an arch.

Their son Brody was born in May 2021.