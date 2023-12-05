Fred Sirieix accused of ‘forcefully’ putting himself up for I’m A Celeb trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fred Sirieix accused of ‘forcefully’ putting himself up for I’m A Celeb trials

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)
Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)

Fred Sirieix has been accused of “forcefully” putting himself up for bushtucker trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The First Dates star, 51, had to reach a verdict along with the group about who was taking on the wall trial on the ITV reality show following the end of public voting.

JLS singer Marvin Humes was voted by the celebrities as the first member after saying he was “up for doing it, 100%” and Sirieix then said he was joining him.

During the episode, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson said: “I’m happy to go as well. Happy to do it and you know, want to bring some stars back for the team.

“I think Marv should definitely be going because you haven’t done one yet and I know you are Superman. And Fred, if you want to do it that’s all up to me mate.”

Referring to Thompson creating a spoof production about police officers for the campmates, Sirieix discounted him doing it.

He said: “Don’t worry, I’m going, sorry Sam. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’ll do the men’s stuff.

“I’m going with Marvin, I’ve already decided.”

Former boxer Tony Bellew told Sirieix to “chill” while This Morning star Josie Gibson said “we’ve got to vote”.

Thompson appeared disappointed, saying: “I hope he doesn’t think that I just want to stay in camp. I really, really want to help.

“I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone. I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘No I want to do it’.”

Following the decision for Sirieix to help Humes, Nick Pickard was discussing the tension with former EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Gibson.

Harold said: “He’s very forceful once he’s decided”, while Gibson called him a “tiny bit socially unaware”.

Ahead of the trial, presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said Sirieix was “wrapping them up again” after he also appeared to interrupt their hosting during Monday’s episode.

In total Humes and Sirieix won five out of a possible eight stars.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX