Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fred Sirieix becomes third contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix has been told to leave the ITV show following a public vote (Joe Giddens/PA)
First Dates star Fred Sirieix has become the third contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a public vote.

During his time on the ITV reality show, he came into conflict with other contestants over cooking duties and was also told he was “forcefully” putting himself up for bushtucker trials in Tuesday’s episode.

The 51-year-old had disagreements with YouTuber Nella Rose – the second contestant to be eliminated – former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

He told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that he had to interfere with Gibson making the meals in camp as there was “a lot at stake with the food” and “she’s just making it up as she goes along”.

Claiming Gibson was not keeping leftovers to eat later, Sirieix added: “You really need the calories and you’ve to find out where you can.”

Responding to accusations he was taking over the trials, he said: “Well, I think that’s because I wasn’t voted by the public to do any trials.

“Yeah, I think it was fair and we discussed it before.”

However, after former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard were put forward as camp chefs when Danielle Harold became camp leader, Sirieix said he could “relax”.

The French TV star said: “The kitchen was run really professionally, everything was methodical, efficient, very well organised, clean, and everything was cooked in the right order as things were supposed to be cooked.”

He called Farage a “doer” who was “great” to have in camp after he clashed with the politician turned GB News presenter over his views on Brexit.

“There is a side of Nigel Farage that I cannot connect with and I will never connect with,” Sirieix added.

He also said he was “really living in the moment” during his stint in the Australian jungle and did not think about home or work.

In the latest instalment, Sirieix had to reach a verdict with the group about who was taking on the wall trial after the end of public voting.

JLS singer Marvin Humes was voted by the celebrities as the first member after saying he was “up for doing it, 100%”, and Sirieix then said he was joining him.

However, Thompson wanted to take part, which Sirieix dismissed, saying the Made In Chelsea star should leave him and Humes to “do the men’s stuff”.

Former boxer Tony Bellew told Sirieix to “chill” before they agreed to put him forward.

Away from Sirieix, Pickard discussed the tension with former EastEnders star Harold and Gibson.

Harold said: “He’s very forceful once he’s decided,” and Gibson called him a “tiny bit socially unaware”.

“I don’t think anyone wanted to do the trials,” Sirieix said.

Before the trial, McPartlin and Donnelly said Sirieix was “wrapping them up again” after he appeared to interrupt their hosting during Monday’s episode.

Humes and Sirieix won five out of a possible eight stars.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.