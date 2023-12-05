Dominic West hails The Crown as having a ‘place in history’ as series ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dominic West hails The Crown as having a ‘place in history’ as series ends

By Press Association
Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West star opposite each other in Netflix’s The Crown (Ian West/PA)
Dominic West has said The Crown has a “place in history” ahead of the final instalment landing on Netflix.

The British actor, 54, plays Charles, Prince of Wales, in the royal drama and appeared at a celebration for the finale at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday along with the other stars.

West said: “I mean, it sounds corny, but I do feel very lucky to have been part of something which I think people will look back on as being a very major British TV show, that has its place in history.

“(I felt) immense pressure. I mean, apart from the fact that this is a very difficult time in his life.

The Crown finale celebration
Elizabeth Debicki, Khalid Abdalla and Emma Corrin at The Crown finale (Ian West/PA)

“I was in this huge show that Josh O’Connor had done so brilliantly in, so ultimately, you have to forget all that and there was so much pressure, and I sort of thought, ‘F*** it, I’ll just have fun’.”

Charles was played by O’Connor during seasons three and four before West took over for the fifth and sixth instalment.

Netflix came under fire during season five, which was criticised by Dame Judi Dench and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair.

The streaming giant has said the show is a “fictional dramatisation” of events.

Lesley Manville, who plays the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, called it a “wonderful experience”.

She said: “You know, she’s such a complex, fabulous woman and having all of those layers to her. I mean, we know she’s was the party girl, the wild girl, the naughty one, the rebellious one, the funny one.

The Crown finale celebration
James Murray, Beau Gadsdon, Dominic West, Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey, Marcia Warren, Madeleine Arthur, Claudia Harrison, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Bertie Carvel, Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Salim Daw, Sebastian Blunt and Luther Ford (Ian West/PA)

“But I’m playing her when she is still all of those things but she begins to be crushed by illness, and then at the end she’s quite lonely and lost. So it’s been terrific to play her, really terrific.”

Margaret was played by Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter and Napoleon actress Vanessa Kirby over the course of The Crown.

Part one of the final series, which followed the burgeoning relationship between Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, Princess of Wales and Khalid Abdalla’s Dodi Fayed, and their deaths in a Paris car crash, received mixed reviews from critics.

Debicki and Abdalla also attended the celebration night and were dressed in white alongside Emma Corrin, who played Diana in season four.

Another Harry Potter star, Imelda Staunton, played the late Queen for the last two seasons, and Sir Jonathan Pryce – who plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during the latest season – also attended.

Part two of The Crown’s sixth season will be released on Netflix on December 14, marking the end of the hit series.