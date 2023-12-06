Fred Sirieix got ‘a telling off’ from his mother over I’m A Celeb cooking clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fred Sirieix got ‘a telling off’ from his mother over I’m A Celeb cooking clash

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix was the third contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)
Fred Sirieix was the third contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)

Fred Sirieix has revealed he got a “telling off” from his mother over the “unacceptable” way he spoke to Josie Gibson on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The First Dates star, who was eliminated from the ITV1 show on Tuesday evening, was involved in a number of conflicts during the show, including a bust-up with YouTuber Nella Rose, after he remarked that he was old enough to be her father.

The 51-year-old also interfered with the cooking methods of This Morning host Gibson, 38, after he relinquished his role as camp chef.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Rylan Clark and Emma Willis about the jungle’s cooking situation, Sirieix said: “In all fairness, the meals that Josie cooked were good, they were good to very good.

“She could cook the meal on the day. What I was concerned with is how she was able to use and recycle the bones and other vegetables and other peels in order to prepare a stock so that we could improve the day after. That’s it.

“But this morning, I spoke to my mom. She called me because she knew I was out. And she said to me “Frederick”, you know when she calls me Frederick, it is because she’s upset.

“‘Frederick what did you do with Josie? Why were you standing on the top there and telling her what to do? What was going through your mind?’

“I got a telling off from my mum,” he said.

“I said, ‘Mum, it’s because’… (and she responded) ‘Frederick I don’t want to listen to you. This is unacceptable. You can’t do that. And I don’t want you to do this again today’.

“I said ‘Mum, what do you mean?’”

He told the ITV1 programme: “She did not understand I was not in the jungle, that I was out, that it’s a game, and that because of the way everything is edited and the story is told, that I’m out of the story and and I had to explain to her…

“I said, ‘Mum, I’m not in the jungle so I’m not going to do it… I promise you I am not going to do it again. Next time Josie is cooking, I will sit down and say nothing’.”

Also speaking on the morning show was Rose, who became the series’ second evictee, following the departure of jockey Frankie Dettori.

Nella Rose
Nella Rose was the second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

The 26-year-old internet personality spoke about her experience in camp with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Rose had clashed with the GB News presenter when talking about cultural appropriation and had accused him of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK after she spoke to him about remarks he made over reducing immigration numbers.

Speaking to hosts Clark and Willis, Rose said: “I feel like in life it is good to hear different people’s opinions.

“I feel like me and Nigel come from two different classes, two different walks of life.

“He has an opinion. I have my opinions. We can share our opinions and agree to disagree at the end of the day.”

After he was eliminated on Tuesday evening, Sirieix told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that he had to interfere with Gibson making the meals in camp as there was “a lot at stake with the food” and she was “just making it up as she goes along”.

He also responded to accusations that he was taking over the trials and said: “Well, I think that’s because I wasn’t voted by the public to do any trials.”