Sam Thompson admits he was nervous before entering I’m A Celebrity jungle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sam Thompson admits he was nervous before entering I’m A Celebrity jungle

By Press Association
Sam Thompson ‘nervous’ before I’m A Celeb: I’m full on if there’s lots of people (ITV)
Sam Thompson ‘nervous’ before I’m A Celeb: I’m full on if there’s lots of people (ITV)

Sam Thompson has spoken about his insecurities before heading into the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The former Made In Chelsea star was crowned champion of the ITV reality show on Sunday night, beating retired professional boxer Tony Bellew and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage to the title.

In his first social media post since winning the show, 31-year-old Thompson said he was apprehensive about starring on the reality programme, despite it being a childhood dream.

“When I first stepped foot in that jungle, I didn’t know what to expect, and I was a bit nervous about whether I was going to make myself look like a dick as I know I’m a bit full on especially when there’s a lot of people and energy around at all times,” he said on Instagram.

“Coupled with not knowing what was going on in the outside world, I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous,” he said on Instagram.

“Having said that, being on a show I genuinely never thought I’d get a chance to do, and getting to meet Ant and Dec and do all of these iconic experiences that I’ve always watched on the TV just made me so damn happy that I stopped worrying about all that on day 2.”

During his time on the show, Thompson was praised for talking about receiving an ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis last year and his enthusiastic personality proved a hit with viewers.

Thompson, who shared a picture of himself at the airport on his way home from Australia, also said he is “overwhelmed with gratitude” after winning the show.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to be crowned King of the Jungle,” he said.

“Every time Ant and Dec walked into camp, I convinced myself that it was going to be me that went next. There’s no way that people were actually voting for me.

“But each time I stayed another day, I felt more and more humbled and emotional. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

He added: “You made a young boy’s dream (now slightly older) come true, and I will never ever forget that.”