Good Omens to return for third and final season on Amazon Prime Video

TV series Good Omens will return for a third and final season on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service has announced.

The series – based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett – follows angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, and a loose-living demon called Crowley, played by David Tennant.

Scottish actor and Doctor Who star Tennant, 52, and Welsh actor Sheen, 54, will reprise their roles for the final series.

We are ineffably elated to confirm that Good Omens will return for a third season! This calls for a round of hot chocolate and sweet treats! pic.twitter.com/2Jf6pnGzeX — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) December 14, 2023

Gaiman, the 63-year-old British author of dark fantasy children’s novella Coraline, said: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.

“Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the end of the World.

“Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain angel and demon might have hoped.

“Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world.

Writer Neil Gaiman, Josie Lawrence, director Douglas Mackinnion, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and producer Rob Wilkins at the premiere of Good Omens (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The plans for Armageddon are going wrong.

“Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Executive producer Rob Wilkins said: “We’re delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in season two.

“Seeing award-winning duo David and Michael reunited will be such a joy.

“We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Michael Sheen as the Angel and David Tennant as the Demon in Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, said: “It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show.

“The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years— and several millennia — ago.”

Season one of the show was launched globally as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019 before it was renewed for a second series, which premiered in July 2023.

The second series explored storylines beyond the the original source material and highlighted the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley, who had joined forces in series one to stop Armageddon.

The final season of the comedic fantasy drama will be filmed in Scotland and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.