Annabel Croft says Strictly’s Johannes Radebe made her laugh like husband did

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Annabel Croft says Strictly’s Johannes Radebe made her laugh like husband did

By Press Association
Annabel Croft has said her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Johannes Radebe, made her laugh like her husband used to (Doug Peters/PA)
Annabel Croft has said her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Johannes Radebe, made her laugh like her husband used to (Doug Peters/PA)

Annabel Croft has said her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Johannes Radebe, made her laugh like her husband used to.

The 57-year-old ex-tennis player, who came fourth in the BBC One dance competition, said she had found the experience “life-changing”.

Croft’s husband, Mel Coleman, died earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer, and the former British number one dedicated a dance to him that was hailed as “divine” by Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas.

Speaking about the moment she knew she was in safe hands with professional dancer Radebe, Croft told the Mail Online: “That came when he made me laugh.

“The thing that has most surprised me was how much I have laughed over the past weeks.

“When Mel died, I didn’t think I would ever laugh, or feel joy, again.

“But during our training I would end up in hysterics about something.”

She added: “I remember looking at him and thinking ‘You are making me laugh like my husband used to make me laugh’ – because that’s what I miss most about Mel, his sense of humour, his ability to never take a situation too seriously.”

Speaking about whether she feels guilt in moments of happiness, she said: “I did wonder if I should feel some guilt, but ultimately I know that Mel would not want me to feel unable to find any joy in life.

“I think what Strictly has done is give me the energy to look for the point in life. Music helps, and the physicality of it.

“There is something freeing about dance. I did do ballet as a child, and I got to the stage where I remembered how it made me feel then.

“Tennis took over for me, and it’s different. It’s gladiatorial. Dance is… freeing.”

Of her experience in the dance competition, she said: “It’s been life-changing.

“I’ve had to find a strength I didn’t know I had. But it’s been exhausting, exhilarating, frustrating.

“I think I’ve been through every emotion possible.”

The former athlete and broadcaster also spoke about her grief and how “unpredictable” it can be.

She said: “It’s still not something I can control.

“Some days I’d be blindsided by a piece of music or a particular memory, or I’d be showing someone a picture of Mel and find myself losing it.

“Other days I’d be able to just chat about him.

“It’s unpredictable, grief, but I think I understand it a little more now. I think Johannes does too, which helped.”

– The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 took place on Saturday evening with the glitterball trophy awarded to actress Ellie Leach and her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.