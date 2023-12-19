Danny Cipriani says he will break out ‘Dougie dance’ if he wins Strictly special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Cipriani says he will break out ‘Dougie dance’ if he wins Strictly special

By Press Association
Rugby union player Danny Cipriani (BBC/PA)
Rugby union player Danny Cipriani (BBC/PA)

Rugby star Danny Cipriani has said he will break out his signature “Dougie dance” if he wins the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The professional rugby union player, 36, will be taking on the cha cha cha to hit song Celebration alongside professional dancer Jowita Przystal in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion 2023.

He is among six celebrities who will battle it out on the dancefloor in the festive special, which will air on December 25.

Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal (BBC/PA)

Reflecting on his favourite dance moves, Cipriani said: “Well what people know me for is the Dougie, because when I was 22, I scored a try and did the Dougie afterwards.

“Now I do the Dougie everywhere I go because I like it and add bits to it. It’s a good one to put smiles on faces.”

He also confirmed he would show off the move if he wins the show but that he has not thought too much about taking home the top prize.

“It’s not in my control, so I could be pleasantly surprised, or clap happily for whoever wins either way, or do the Dougie,” he added.

For his festive performance, he will be taking on the role of Santa Claus while Przystal will play Mrs Claus.

However, he revealed he will be putting a spin on the role as he will be wearing a waistcoat and no shirt for the performance.

Reflecting on why he signed up for the show, he said: “It was something that I definitely wouldn’t have done years ago. But I was with my friend and they said ‘You have to do it, you love to dance’.

“I felt it in my chest that it was the right thing to do, so I committed to that and felt like I wanted to do it, so I said yes.”

Gloucester v Bristol – Gallagher Premiership – Kingsholm Stadium
Rugby union player Danny Cipriani has swapped the rugby pitch for the dancefloor (Adam Davy/PA)

While he may be more accustomed to the rugby pitch, Cipriani said he enjoys moving to beat on the dancefloor.

“I enjoy the way that I move to the beat of the music. Because it makes me feel good,” he added.

“I think everyone looks good when they dance if they are giving it their best shot, even if they are out of beat, it still is a talent to do that because that’s different.

“There is no right or wrong way. So I enjoy dancing myself. Whether I look good or not is not down to me.”

On the Strictly Christmas special, he will go up against BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, history broadcaster Dan Snow and Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and actress Tillie Amartey.

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.