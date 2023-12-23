Beckhams kick off Christmas celebrations early in Miami with matching Santa hats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Beckhams kick off Christmas celebrations early in Miami with matching Santa hats

By Press Association
Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham (Ian West/PA)
Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham (Ian West/PA)

The Beckhams have kicked off their Christmas celebrations early in Miami with co-ordinated pyjamas and Santa hats.

Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham posted a series of festive photos on social media on Saturday of her and husband David alongside three of their children and their daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The former Spice Girl, 49, opted for patterned pyjama bottoms with a matching dressing gown combination while her daughter Harper, 12, and Nicola, 28, both donned red and white checked bottoms and white vests.

Former England captain David, 48, matched with his son Brooklyn, 24, in black and white checked pyjamas and white T-shirts while Cruz, 18, wore an all white lounge outfit.

The family posed for a picture together in front of a Christmas tree while another snap featured just the parents and Brooklyn and a third was of Victoria and David.

The couple’s 21-year-old son Romeo was missing from the group shot but Victoria ensured he was not forgotten about by writing “we miss u Romeo” in the caption.

She added: “Santa came early in Miami!!! x I love u all so much xxxx”

On Friday, Nicola shared a selection of holiday photos of her with the Beckham family on Instagram including a photo of her and Victoria smiling together.

Earlier this year, in a Netflix documentary series titled Beckham, David spoke about his rise to fame as a footballer and his relationship with Victoria, whom he married in 1999.

It also addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003, claims which the couple has always denied.