MAFS star Mel Schilling home for Christmas after cancer surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

MAFS star Mel Schilling home for Christmas after cancer surgery

By Press Association
Married At First Sight dating coach Mel Schilling has had a tumour removed (E4/PA)
Married At First Sight dating coach Mel Schilling has had a tumour removed (E4/PA)

Mel Schilling has said she will be home to celebrate Christmas Day with her family, after surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in her colon.

The Married At First Sight (MAFS) dating coach, 51, announced her diagnosis last week and had thought she would spend the day in Kingston Hospital, south-west London.

In an Sunday Instagram post, Schilling wrote “Driving home for Christmas”, with a photo of her husband Gareth and eight-year-old daughter Madison wearing Christmas jumpers.

Schilling said her “whole life changed” after she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

While filming in Australia, she had started to develop “severe stomach cramps on set” and visited her GP in Sydney, who put it down to constipation and gave her some laxatives, according the reality star.

“Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK,” she said.

If the 5cm tumour had gone undetected for much longer it would have killed her, she also said.

On Friday she wrote on Instagram that keyhole surgery to remove her tumour had gone well.

She is one of three relationship experts on the UK version of E4’s hit show MAFS, in which strangers tie the knot.

The psychologist has been a part of the MAFS cast since 2016, first in her home country, Australia, and later on the UK version of the show.