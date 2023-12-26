King’s festive address and Strictly lead Christmas TV ratings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

King’s festive address and Strictly lead Christmas TV ratings

By Press Association
The King during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King’s Christmas Day message to the nation and Strictly Come Dancing have led the festive TV ratings battle.

An average of 5.9 million viewers watched on BBC One as Charles reflected on the “increasingly tragic conflict around the world”, according to overnight ratings.

Amid the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Gaza, he also suggested one of the central tenets of Christianity – treating all like you want to be treated – was more apt than ever and emphasised universal values.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly with Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Guy Levy/BBC)

Last year, Charles’s first pre-recorded address, which reflected on the death of the late Queen, had an average of 8.1 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

This year, he drew a similar viewership to Strictly, which came second in the ratings on Christmas Day.

Around 5.3 million viewers watched EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and professional dance partner Nancy Xu lift the Silver Star trophy during the Christmas special on BBC One.

Last year, an average audience of 5.4 million viewers saw actress Alexandra Mardell and professional partner Kai Widdrington crowned the winners.

The BBC “dominated the ratings with nine out of the top 10 most watched shows on Christmas Day”, the broadcaster said.

Doctor Who
The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) appeared in the Christmas Day episode (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer said: “Bringing people together at Christmas matters to audiences and securing nine of the top 10 shows demonstrates how much they value the BBC’s Christmas Day line-up.

“We entertained viewers in their millions on Christmas Day with a range of quality programmes you really can’t find anywhere else to wrap up an outstanding year of creative content on the BBC.”

Other top BBC One shows included Doctor Who, which had its first Christmas Day special since 2017.

The episode, which saw Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa make his first full appearance as the 15th Time Lord, came third in the ratings with 4.7 million viewers.

The finale of comedy series Ghosts, which follows a young couple who inherit an abandoned country house inhabited by a group of spirits, and Christmas staple Call The Midwife each had an average of 4.4 million viewers on BBC One.

Game show Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel had an audience of 4.2 million and came sixth ahead of the long-awaited conclusion of a time jump on EastEnders.

An average of 3.6 million viewers for the BBC One soap found out who was the killer and seemingly deceased character who was teased back in February.

On Monday’s episode, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) appeared to die after being stabbed by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who was trying to protect Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

An average of 3.5 million viewers watched Toy Story 4 on BBC One and Tabby McTat was viewed by 3.3 million.

ITV overnight ratings showed Lee Mack-presented game show The 1% Club Christmas Special as its most popular programme with 3.4 million viewers.