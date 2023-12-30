The Voice UK 2023 final reveals winning act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice UK 2023 final reveals winning act

By Press Association
The Voice UK coaches Will.i.am, and Sir Tom Jones (Peter Byrne/PA)
The winners of the latest series of The Voice UK have been named as Newcastle busking duo Jen & Liv.

Jenna Cole and Olivia Irvin’s coach on the ITV1 competition, Will.i.am, seemed emotional as his singers took home a recording contract with Universal Music, a £50,000 cash prize and a holiday to Mauritius.

During the 12th series Jenna, 21, from Whitley Bay, and Liv, 24, from County Durham, were mentored by Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am.

Liv said: “We are just really grateful, we’ve worked really hard and our families over there, we love them so much. All the coaches – Will, you’ve been so life-changing for us, we just feel amazing, thank you everyone, thank you.”

During the final, Jen & Liv performed Whitney Houston’s hit I’m Every Woman together as well as doing a performance with Will.i.am to Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

Appearing tearful, coach Will.i.am said: “Seeing the girls, they remind me of me and Apl, me and my best friend.

“To see people who really truly appreciate one another and support one another, it just reminds me of the person that I built my dream with, and that’s my best friend.”

Black Eyed Peas founding member Apl.de.ap has also been a coach on The Voice Of The Philippines.

This is Will.i.am’s second win of the show and Jen & Liv are the first duo to win, according to ITV.

Jen & Liv beat Hope Winter, from Greenwich, Jolie Stevens from Cardiff and Callum Doignie, from Telford.

Elsewhere in the episode, judges including Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie also performed ahead of the final kicking off and in a duet with their coached singers.

There were also performances from Raye and last year’s winner Anthonia Edwards as Emma Willis hosted the final.

Murs announced in September that he will not return to The Voice UK on ITV after this series.

This is the final of the 12th series of the show overall, with the first having aired on BBC One in 2012.