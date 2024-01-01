Kathy Griffin finds comfort with Jane Fonda amid divorce from Randy Bick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kathy Griffin finds comfort with Jane Fonda amid divorce from Randy Bick

By Press Association
Comedian Kathy Griffin has separated from her husband, Randy Bick (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Kathy Griffin has said she has been comforted by actress Jane Fonda amid her divorce from husband Randy Bick.

Griffin, 63, married Bick in a 2020 ceremony officiated by actress Lily Tomlin, after they had been in a relationship since 2011.

Court documents filed in the Superior Court of California last week said the couple separated three days before Christmas, just over a week before they were set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on January 1.

Griffin shared a photo on social media of herself and Fonda eating fruit with their arms wrapped round each other.

She wrote: “Me: Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.

“@Janefonda: Come on over kid. I’ll feed you and I’ll listen to you.”

After news first emerged of the divorce filing, Griffin seemingly acknowledged the news on social media, writing: “Well … sh*t. This sucks.”

She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Griffin is known for her stand-up comedy, winning two Emmy awards for outstanding reality programme in 2007 and 2008 for her show Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List.

She also won a Grammy award in 2014 for her comedy album Calm Down Gurrl.

Griffin also appeared in TV programmes including Suddenly Susan alongside Brooke Shields, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air with Will Smith.

In August 2021, the US star revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer “even though I’ve never smoked” and was to have surgery to remove part of the affected area.

She later revealed she was cancer-free in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Griffin also holds a Guinness World Record for the most televised comedy specials by any comedian in history, which she achieved in June 2013.