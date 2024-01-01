Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces pregnancy with Cam Holmes

TV star Emily Miller has announced she is expecting her first child with Cam Holmes, after meeting on Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle.

The 29-year-old shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with the couple posing with the sonogram pictures and cradling her baby bump.

Miller captioned it: “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024.”

Later on her Instagram story, she said: “I am SO OVERWHELMED by everyone’s response,” while Holmes also posted a message on his Instagram story, writing: “Happy new year everyone. Thought we’d start 2024 with a little surprise.”

Former Too Hot To Handle stars took to social media to congratulate the couple, including season one star Harry Jowsey, who had an infamous on-off relationship with fellow contestant Francesca Farago.

Meanwhile reality stars including Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Samie Elishi also praised the pair and said “the secret is out”, alongside The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison.

She said: “I’m so so so excited you two are just such beautiful souls both individually and together and you’ve had such a journey becoming parents.

“Everything happens in Devine timing and I can’t wait to watch you both step into this new stage of your life. Congratulations !!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Miller was one of the stand-out stars of the second series of British reality television dating game show Too Hot To Handle, alongside Holmes, which aired in 2021.