Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces pregnancy with Cam Holmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces pregnancy with Cam Holmes

By Press Association
Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller has announced a pregnancy with Cam Holmes (Netflix/PA)
Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller has announced a pregnancy with Cam Holmes (Netflix/PA)

TV star Emily Miller has announced she is expecting her first child with Cam Holmes, after meeting on Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle.

The 29-year-old shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with the couple posing with the sonogram pictures and cradling her baby bump.

Miller captioned it: “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024.”

Later on her Instagram story, she said: “I am SO OVERWHELMED by everyone’s response,” while Holmes also posted a message on his Instagram story, writing: “Happy new year everyone. Thought we’d start 2024 with a little surprise.”

Former Too Hot To Handle stars took to social media to congratulate the couple, including season one star Harry Jowsey, who had an infamous on-off relationship with fellow contestant Francesca Farago.

Meanwhile reality stars including Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Samie Elishi also praised the pair and said “the secret is out”, alongside The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison.

She said: “I’m so so so excited you two are just such beautiful souls both individually and together and you’ve had such a journey becoming parents.

“Everything happens in Devine timing and I can’t wait to watch you both step into this new stage of your life. Congratulations !!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Miller was one of the stand-out stars of the second series of British reality television dating game show Too Hot To Handle, alongside Holmes, which aired in 2021.