Sky News Breakfast to introduce new presenter and debut earlier start time

By Press Association
Sky News presenter Kay Burley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sky News presenter Kay Burley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sky News Breakfast will be debuting a host of changes including an earlier broadcasting time and the introduction of former BBC News presenter Gareth Barlow.

From Monday January 15 the breakfast television show, said to be getting a “fresh new look”, will air from 6am to 10am on weekdays with Barlow joining to co-present news from across the world.

Barlow, who previously worked as a farmer and meat supplier, has worked across various TV and radio programmes on the BBC including the BBC News channel and BBC World Service.

The newsreader said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Sky News to work alongside Kay and the incredible Breakfast team.

“I can’t wait to bring an even bigger and bolder Breakfast to our viewers around the UK.

“With elections in Westminster and Washington on the horizon, there will be no better place to keep up to date with the latest UK and international news than the new-look Sky News Breakfast.”

Every weekday Barlow will be joined by political correspondent Mhari Aurora and stay in the studio for Breakfast With Kay Burley, who will be conducting interviews with the day’s guests.

News presenter Wilfred Frost will also be joining Sky News Breakfast to offer previews of the day’s news agenda live from the main newsroom.

The Breakfast team will join Anna Jones for Breakfast every Friday to Sunday while Jacquie Beltrao delivers the sports headlines every weekend.

Chief presenter Burley, 63, said: “Breakfast is becoming even brighter here on Sky News.

“I’m excited to be presenting from a new state-of-the-art studio – and to be joined by a great new line-up.

“Gareth, Mhari and Wilfred will be with me, each bringing their unique brand of first-rate, quality journalism. It’ll be the best breakfast show in the business. Join us.”

Aurora said: “This year will see an explosive election campaign and I am delighted to be a part of the incredible Sky News Breakfast team bringing viewers the twists and turns of UK politics as they happen, holding power to account with sharp snap analysis to cut through all the noise and make sense of the spin.”

Burley was a part of the team which launched Sky News in 1989 and over her 35 years at the broadcasting company she has interviewed figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

David Rhodes, executive chairman for Sky News Group, said: “We’re really pleased to present Breakfast earlier each morning – and delighted to welcome Gareth Barlow to our team.

“From a new Westminster newsroom now – and a new studio in the coming months – Kay Burley, Gareth Barlow, Mhari Aurora and Wilfred Frost will bring the whole range of Sky News to audiences each morning.”

The new-look Breakfast With Kay Burley will air on Monday to Thursday at 6am to 10am from Monday January 15 on Sky News.