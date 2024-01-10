Eddie the Eagle steps on to rink with new partner ahead of Dancing On Ice launch

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards has posed alongside his new Dancing On Ice skating partner Vicky Ogden ahead of the ITV series launching this weekend.

The ski jumper and former Olympian was original paired with Tippy Packard before the American professional skater had to pull out due to sustaining a knee injury, the PA news agency understands.

Edwards, 60, whose real name is Michael David Edwards, paired a grey velvet suit jacket with a black turtleneck and dark patterned trousers for the press launch while Ogden wore a lilac bodysuit with a silver mesh skirt.

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards is competing on the ice (Ian West/PA)

Packard has previously confirmed she would be paired with Edwards in a post shared to Instagram in November.

However, on Tuesday Ogden announced on social media she was “absolutely thrilled” to be skating with Edwards this series.

She added: “Eddie “The Eagle” is a true legend who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. This year we’re determined to show just how iconic he is.

“Together, let’s recreate the magic and cheer Eddie on like we did all those years ago.”

Edwards joined the competition’s line-up in October after former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb withdrew because of injury.

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty are paired up for the series (Ian West/PA)

Also in attendance at the photocall was fellow contestant and radio presenter Adele Roberts who donned a light blue sequinned trouser suit.

Roberts previously underwent treatment for bowel cancer before announcing she was cancer-free in June 2022.

She is partnered with Scottish professional skater Mark Hanretty for the series, which will return to ITV screens on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Andy Buchanan and Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt dressed in a baby pink mini dress with feather details for the occasion while her dance partner Andy Buchanan wore a black short-sleeved shirt with embroidery detail.

Also among the 2024 line-up are West End star Amber Davies and her skating partner Simon Senecal, Olympian Greg Rutherford and his partner Vanessa James and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, who is paired with professional Amani Fancy, and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood who will dance with skating pro Annette Dytrt.

Completing the series are actress Claire Sweeney and her skating partner Colin Grafton, TV personality Miles Nazaire and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, comedian and writer Lou Sanders and skating pro Brendyn Hatfield, former professional boxer Ricky Hatton and pro Robin Johnstone and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi and his skating partner Sylvain Longchambon.

Our dazzling hosts, @hollywills and @StephenMulhern, are ready for an icy winter ❄️ Dancing on Ice returns January 14th at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/GbwIVxpgzY — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 6, 2024

Holly Willoughby, who has been off screens since she left This Morning In October, will return to co-present the show with Stephen Mulhern following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return as judges.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.