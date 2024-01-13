Amanda Abbington says she was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amanda Abbington says she was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly

By Press Association
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)

Amanda Abbington has said she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD” and received death threats following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 51-year-old actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in BBC drama Sherlock, withdrew from the celebrity dance competition before week six citing “personal reasons”.

She had pulled out of the live show the previous week “due to medical reasons”.

Meet The Filmmakers: Sherlock – London
Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington and Benedict Cumberbatch all starred on Sherlock (Chris Radburn/PA)

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Abbington said: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Abbington did not give a specific reason when she announced her decision to leave the show in October, saying in a post on Instagram: “I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, during their appearance on the live show on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

During her Strictly appearance, she performed alongside professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice and received praise from the judges.

Before the series began, Abbington addressed a social media storm about comments she made about drag acts performing in front of children.

Abbington defended her remarks in August saying she “loves drag queens” and is “not a transphobic person” and “a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community”.

She has appeared in other TV series including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

Abbington shares two children – son Joe and daughter Grace – with her former long-term partner and Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.