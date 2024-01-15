Strictly’s Katya Jones reveals why she gave up buying new clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly’s Katya Jones reveals why she gave up buying new clothes

By Press Association
Katya Jones (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katya Jones (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed how taking a pledge to stop buying new clothes “totally changed my mindset”.

The professional dancer, 34, will soon be seen as a guest judge on CBBC show Style It Out, in which young people create outfits from pre-loved and rescued clothes and materials.

Jones told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I took the pledge back in 2019, but I went for much longer than that, and actually the time became irrelevant, because it totally changed my mindset on shopping and sustainability.

“So I’m a big, big advocate for sustainable fashion now.”

She added: “Seeing kids between ages 10 and 14 not just championing sustainability but actually creating it on the show, using only pre-loved, second-hand, vintage clothing, and even scraps from Strictly Come Dancing [is amazing].

“Every episode is themed and I was a guest judge on a dance-themed episode, which will be aired on Thursday, and it’s great to bridge that gap between dancing and Strictly and sequins and all the love that the kids have put into sustainability, it’s important.”

Jones revealed she was wearing an outfit of second-hand clothes, including a headband she had made from pairs of tights.

She said: “I’m going on the Strictly tour right now and as we tour around the country, quite a few of us love to go to vintage stores, there’s so much available and it’s a lot more unique and personal.”

Style It Out, which airs on CBBC, is hosted by Emma Willis and sees young designers compete to win a show at London Fashion Week.