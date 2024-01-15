New Blue Peter presenter says it is ‘surreal and exciting’ to join TV show

Content creator Shini Muthukrishnan has been unveiled as the newest presenter on the Blue Peter line-up.

She will co-host alongside Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney and Henry the dog on her first live show airing on January 19.

It will be the first TV presenting role for Muthukrishnan, 22, who has built up a large social media following since the Covid lockdown with videos celebrating her British, Indian and Malaysian heritage.

The new addition, from Stafford, recently graduated from King’s College London where she studied Philosophy, Politics & Economics and taught children in Hong Kong during her gap year.

She said: “Being part of the Blue Peter team is such a surreal and exciting feeling. It’s my first time on the big screen and I can’t wait for all the adventures to come!

“I have really fond memories of Blue Peter, Helen (Skelton) and Barney (Harwood) were my era.

“As a kid, I looked up to Helen Skelton, she seemed fearless on screen. She took on incredible challenges with such a headstrong attitude that made me think I can be fearless too.”

The new presenter will give dog Henry a bath in her first episode (Kerry Spicer/BBC)

The keen athlete, who played badminton for Staffordshire for five years, will be earning her Blue Peter badge with her first challenge by taking part in aircraft aerobatics.

In her first live show she will be attempting to bath Henry the dog and cooking up a tasty treat.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “Shini is an exciting new talent, who impressed us with her adventurous spirit, sense of humour, determination and aspiration to have a positive impact on kids’ lives.

“As a digital creative, she’s built a following online creating a fun, positive space connecting with young people, and I can’t wait for the Blue Peter audience to meet Shini too!”

Blue Peter is on CBBC every Friday at 5pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.