New Blue Peter presenter says it is ‘surreal and exciting’ to join TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Blue Peter presenter says it is ‘surreal and exciting’ to join TV show

By Press Association
Shini Muthukrishnan, 22, is joining Blue Peter’s presenting line-up (Kerry Spicer/BBC)
Shini Muthukrishnan, 22, is joining Blue Peter’s presenting line-up (Kerry Spicer/BBC)

Content creator Shini Muthukrishnan has been unveiled as the newest presenter on the Blue Peter line-up.

She will co-host alongside Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney and Henry the dog on her first live show airing on January 19.

It will be the first TV presenting role for Muthukrishnan, 22, who has built up a large social media following since the Covid lockdown with videos celebrating her British, Indian and Malaysian heritage.

The new addition, from Stafford, recently graduated from King’s College London where she studied Philosophy, Politics & Economics and taught children in Hong Kong during her gap year.

She said: “Being part of the Blue Peter team is such a surreal and exciting feeling. It’s my first time on the big screen and I can’t wait for all the adventures to come!

“I have really fond memories of Blue Peter, Helen (Skelton) and Barney (Harwood) were my era.

“As a kid, I looked up to Helen Skelton, she seemed fearless on screen. She took on incredible challenges with such a headstrong attitude that made me think I can be fearless too.”

The new presenter will give dog Henry a bath in her first episode (Kerry Spicer/BBC)

The keen athlete, who played badminton for Staffordshire for five years, will be earning her Blue Peter badge with her first challenge by taking part in aircraft aerobatics.

In her first live show she will be attempting to bath Henry the dog and cooking up a tasty treat.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “Shini is an exciting new talent, who impressed us with her adventurous spirit, sense of humour, determination and aspiration to have a positive impact on kids’ lives.

“As a digital creative, she’s built a following online creating a fun, positive space connecting with young people, and I can’t wait for the Blue Peter audience to meet Shini too!”

Blue Peter is on CBBC every Friday at 5pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.