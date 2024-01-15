Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice return draws 3.6 million viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice return draws 3.6 million viewers

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby’s return to television, on Dancing On Ice, was watched by an audience of 3.6 million (Lucy North/PA)
Holly Willoughby’s return to television on Dancing On Ice was watched by 3.6 million viewers, ITV has said.

The Sunday night show, which saw stars including Amber Davies and Ricky Hatton take to the ice, peaked with an audience of four million.

It marked a return to television for 42-year-old Willoughby, who has been absent from screens since she left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa.

The programme also reunited the TV star with Stephen Mulhern, who has replaced Phillip Schofield as host of the skating show.

She previously worked with Mulhern on Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

The show was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Before the show Willoughby posted on Instagram: “Let’s do this 1 sequin at a time.”

On Sunday, the series kicked off with an opening performance from the professional skaters and the introduction of the new celebrity contestants.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: “To the greatest show on ice, and let’s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.”

In the episode, Hatton was put into next week’s skate-off after a boxing-inspired performance failed to thrill the judges or TV audience.

The 45-year-old former world champion boxer received 12.5 points from the judges and could face elimination next week following a public vote.

Dressed in a boxing outfit, Hatton wore knee pads as he did mini-punches and press-ups on the ice to Rocky movie theme tune Gonna Fly Now by Bill Conti, with his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone.

Judge Ashley Banjo said the routine was “iconic” and Hatton could be proud of the audience’s reaction.

Topping the leaderboard with the judges was former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, who scored 26.5 points with partner Amani Fancy.

His energetic performance to Kings Of Leon’s Sex On Fire, featuring a pirouette move, was called “absolutely brilliant” by judge Oti Mabuse.

Love Island winner and West End star Davies, Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi, Olympian Greg Rutherford and S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt also performed during the launch show.

Next week, radio presenter Adele Roberts, EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, actress Claire Sweeney, reality TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, and former ski-jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards compete for the first time.