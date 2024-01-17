Jake Cornish explains reason for leaving Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jake Cornish explains reason for leaving Love Island villa

By Press Association
Jake Cornish has left the villa (Joel Anderson/ITV)
Jake Cornish has left the villa (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Jake Cornish has told his fellow Love Island contestants that he is quitting the villa because he has not made a romantic connection.

The reality star, 26, announced his departure from the all star show just days after the start of filming after he was placed into a couple with his ex Liberty Poole.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday night, he calls everyone to the firepit where he tells his fellow islanders: “I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with.

“I just want to let you all know I am going tonight.”

Georgia Harrison replies: “We all support you – we love you!”

Jake’s departure was confirmed at the end of Tuesday’s episode when voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, teased the next day’s show.

Stirling, 35, said: “Tomorrow night. It’s getting steamy in paradise and someone can’t take the heat.”

Jake and Liberty were in a relationship during series seven of the dating show in 2021, but they called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

In the launch show, the pair were once again brought together after the public voted for who they wanted to be coupled up.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series sees past contestants return to the villa for a second chance of love.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, tensions flare between Callum Jones and his ex girlfriend Molly Smith as she gets closer to Chris Taylor.

After Callum compliments Molly on her appearance, she replies: “This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way.

“It’s took three-and-a-half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation… you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”

Chris later takes Molly to the snug for some privacy, where he jokes that if you stare into someone’s eyes for two minutes you are meant to fall in love.

He says: “Well for women, it’s over two minutes. For men it’s actually 8.2 seconds…I’ll be there a lot sooner than you will be, but I think we should try it.”

When Molly asks if Chris wants to fall in love with her, he replies: “We can try, it’s an experiment…”

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2.