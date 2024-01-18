Angela Scanlon jokes she’s ‘furious’ Strictly tour won’t go to Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Scanlon jokes she’s ‘furious’ Strictly tour won’t go to Dublin

By Press Association
Angela Scanlon was the ninth celebrity to be axed from Strictly last year (Guy Levy/BBC)
Angela Scanlon was the ninth celebrity to be axed from Strictly last year (Guy Levy/BBC)

Angela Scanlon has joked she is “furious” the Strictly Come Dancing live tour is not going to Dublin or Belfast as she would be a “shoo-in” to win.

The Irish TV presenter, 40, will reunite with her professional partner Carlos Gu for the tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on Friday.

However, she has said she is not sure if she is ready for the physical undertaking, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Can I ever be ready? Bit like childbirth and Strictly, strap in and hope for the best!”

Scanlon previously described doing the jive as harder than childbirth and she took to the Strictly dancefloor just 18 months after she welcomed her second daughter.

She said: “It was a big part of the motivation for me, the physicality of it.

“I used to be super fit and after having my two girls, I was more gentle and did things that were more chill physically, apart from the birthing of the pair of them.

“So I quite fancied the idea of doing something that pushed me physically, but the jive… I mean sucker punch as it was week two and I hadn’t built up the stamina or fitness, but it was a ferocious jive, it was intense.

“I feel really proud and there was a sense of reminding myself of my strength beforehand. But what I hadn’t banked on was the emotional journey, the physicality was what I was fixated on and the rest of it was a cherry on the top.”

The glitterball trophy will be up for grabs every night of the UK tour and said his partner “totally” deserves it.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Carlos Gu and Angela Scanlon on the Strictly dancefloor (Guy Levy/BBC)

Scanlon joked: “We’re not going to Belfast or Dublin though, we’re absolutely furious as that would have been a shoo in!”

Scanlon was the ninth celebrity to be axed from the competition last year and missed out on dancing in the quarter-finals.

However she did make it Blackpool and still watches the video of her Argentine Tango when she needs a mood boost.

She said: “When I’m a bit down, I watch the Argentine tango on YouTube. I loved the dance. It was a perfect moment in the competition where my blisters had healed and my feet weren’t sore anymore.

“It was just magic, honestly to do it in Blackpool, which was so hyped and so big. Everything was really big and it was this intimate performance. It was lovely.

“The jump with the big lift, it was supposed to be very different. I’d hurt my ribs and almost dislocated Carlos’ jaw and so we had to do a slight last-minute change but I think it worked out for the best.”

The tour will also feature Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who became the competition’s youngest winner in December after she beat Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier in the final.

It kicks off in Birmingham before visiting Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London.