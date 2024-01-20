Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd announces engagement to Bianca Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd announces engagement to Bianca Wallace

By Press Association
Ioan Gruffudd is engaged (Ian West/PA)
Ioan Gruffudd is engaged (Ian West/PA)

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd and his partner Bianca Wallace have announced their engagement.

The 50-year-old actor, known for playing Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four film series, and Wallace posted a photo to their respective Instagram accounts, which showcased the actress’s silver and green engagement ring.

Alongside an emoji of a heart and ring was the caption: “The most precious thing happened…”

The actor from Aberdare in Wales confirmed his romance with Wallace in 2021 when he shared a photo of them sat together and wrote: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

The pair star in drama A Ray Of Sunshine, about a woman coming to terms with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, a lifelong condition Wallace was diagnosed with at the age of 25.

In March 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans.

The couple’s relationship had hit the headlines in January of that year after Evans tweeted, and then deleted, a post to say Gruffudd was leaving her and their two children.

Gruffudd and Evans, 55, met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and had been married since 2007.

The Welsh actor has credits in films including Black Hawk Down (2001), Titanic (1997), Horrible Bosses (2011) and San Andreas (2015).

He has also starred in ITV thriller Liar as Andrew Earlham and played a forensic pathologist in ABC drama Harrow.