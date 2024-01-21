Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden says ‘sexy’ TV shows help spy agencies get recruits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden says ‘sexy’ TV shows help spy agencies get recruits

By Press Association
Jack Lowden stars in spy series Slow Horses (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Lowden stars in spy series Slow Horses (Jane Barlow/PA)

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden has said the intelligence services rely on the TV and film industry for recruitment as shows and movies make spies look “sexy”.

The 33-year-old Scottish actor, who stars in the Apple TV+ series about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, interacted with ex-spies for the show and said the industry is filled with people who complain about wanting “sexier assignments”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said: “The few interactions we had with ex-spies, it was really wonderful to know that our intelligence services really are full of people bitching about wanting a corner office rather than a cubicle or why don’t they get sexier assignments.”

Slow Horses premiere – London
Jack Lowden arrives for the premiere of Slow Horses at Regent Street Cinema (Ian West/PA)

Discussing the moments he spent with ex-spies, he said: “My favourite thing that they revealed was their reliance on our industry for their recruitment.

“TV and film make spies sexy and that’s why people join.

“I’d love to speak to them now that Slow Horses is out there, making it look grubby and boring.”

Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron’s novel of the same name and it forms part of the Slough House series, which tells the story of a team of people who have been sent to an MI5 building for failing agents.

Lowden’s character, River Cartwright, works for Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, and he said the pair reminded him of Rodney and Del Boy from Only Fools And Horses.

“I’m 6ft 1ins and Gary’s shorter,” Lowden said.

“I’m horrendously aware of what we look like — before we even open our mouths, we’re next to each other in that sort of Rodney and Del Boy way. I find it very hard not to laugh,” he added.

He went on: “I was obsessed with Only Fools And Horses when I was a kid and no matter how much those two brothers went through, the writer John Sullivan always whipped the carpet out from underneath their feet.

“River is constantly feeling that he can change his situation and get back to the sexier side of the track. But each series ends with him back where he started.”

Speaking further on the show, he said: “It’s such a British brand of irreverent comedy developed over hundreds of years.

Mary Queen of Scots Scottish premiere – Edinburgh
James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan, and Jack Lowden arriving at the Scottish premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots (Jane Barlow/PA)

“That’s why I really hope there is a season where someone comes in from the CIA.

“I would love Lamb to be sitting in the corner eating a doner kebab while some American is doing something fancy on a whiteboard to do with drones. That is perfect Slow Horses.”

Discussing the show’s pick-up, he added: “The reviews have been fantastic, but it’s always difficult when it’s not on ‘normal television’.

“Being on a streaming service gives a show a chance to grow.”

Lowden is also known for his role as Henry Darnley in 2018 film Mary Queen Of Scots and Collins in 2017 Christopher Nolan-directed film Dunkirk.

His TV credits include mini series Wolf Hall (2015), War And Peace (2016) and Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe (2020).