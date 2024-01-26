Five contestants go into final of The Traitors with murderers still among them

The final five contestants on hit BBC show The Traitors still have deceitful foes among them as series two draws to a close.

On Friday’s finale, BBC One viewers will find out if the traitors – Welshman Andrew, who more than 20 years ago learned to walk again after being in a coma, or British Army engineer, from Slough, Harry – remain to steal the total prize pot from the faithful contestants.

The faithfuls, which include veterinary nurse, from Inverness, Evie, Manchester national account manager Jaz and disability model from Bristol Mollie, will be hoping that they can find and banish the traitors in the last episode from this season.

Ahead of the final episode, Harry said: “I just feel mind-blown, to be honest, I think I’ve done everything I could right.

Harry, Andrew, Evie, Claudia Winkleman, Jaz, Mollie (BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

“I couldn’t have done anything else to get here but also it has been a bit of luck as well. I couldn’t be more thankful to the other players around me but especially the traitors, just because the way they’ve played the game has allowed me to get to where I am.

“For example, (banished traitors) Ash, Miles, and Paul, all of them could have tried bringing me down with them and the ship. I can’t say I would have been too happy if someone was coming at me who I knew was supposed to be on my team. So I’m just lost for words, really. I just can’t believe it.”

At the start of the season there were 22 contestants and since then lots of faithful were murdered or banished and four traitors were caught.

Harry said his “best moment” was winning a shield, which protects the faithful from being murdered, in a previous mission.

He had let a limited number of contestants know about the protection so they would think he was nearly murdered so he could mask the recruitment of a new traitor.

Under the rules of the game, traitors can either murder or recruit during the course of a night.

On Thursday night, there were rumblings that Harry could be betrayed by Andrew, who spoke to Evie and Jaz, hinting that the army man could make a good traitor as there is no suspicion on him.

Jaz, who has long had suspicions about Harry, decided not to speak about them to anyone as he was concerned that the faithful would go after him but has plans to convince them in the future.

Andrew also admitted to the camera that he feels “like a dad to Harry” but knows he is in a “very strong position”, meaning he is unlikely to be banished by the faithful.

Both Mollie and Evie have expressed that they think Harry is a faithful, though the later hinted at the end of the latest episode that she is considering everyone a traitor.

The Traitors final five with Winkleman (BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

The final round table will see contestants vote for who they think the traitor is and if they fail then money, which currently stands at more than £75,000, will be taken by the deceitful players.

The BBC One psychological reality programme is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

She revealed on Thursday’s episode that no players will be murdered before the final.

The series contestants also act out a funeral procession to discover which of them had been poisoned, Northern Irish retired teacher, Diane, who also had to buried in her own grave, and discover that Machiavellian figure Paul was a traitor after a close banishing.

Diane also revealed that Ross, who later became a traitor and failed to avenge her death due to being banished, was her son by telling the camera: “Paul is not my son … but Ross is.”

The Traitors concludes Friday 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.