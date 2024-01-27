Cricket hailed as ‘one of the best voices’ to compete on The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket hailed as ‘one of the best voices’ to compete on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross on the panel of The Masked Singer (ITV/PA)
The Masked Singer has seen Cricket deliver a powerful performance which led the judges to believe a famous singer is behind the mask.

In Saturday’s episode, the character sang a slowed-down rendition of How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris and Disciples, which impressed the panellists.

Pop star Rita Ora hailed it as “one of the best voices” the show has ever seen before she and guest judge Ellie Goulding speculated that it could be If There’s Any Justice singer Lemar.

Comedian Mo Gilligan suggested singer Seal could be behind the voice, while Davina McCall opted for Blue boyband member Simon Webbe.

Also among the disguised famous faces was character Eiffel Tower, who took on Miley Cyrus’ global hit Flowers.

Presenter Jonathan Ross thought it could be Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri from the rock band Texas, while McCall guessed it could be actress Lindsay Lohan.

Goulding said some of the clues led her to think it could be Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and Gilligan thought the floral reference in the song title was a hint to the contestant’s identity, guessing that it could be actress Billie Piper due to her playing Rose in Doctor Who.

After Dippy Egg performed The Proclaimers’ hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) for the judges, Goulding and Ora both thought it could be a sportsman due to the athletic references, with former footballer Gary Lineker and ex-rugby player Jonny Wilkinson both suggested.

While Ross thought it could be actor Craig Charles and McCall guessed politician-turned-presenter Ed Balls.

The character Owl sought to impress The Masked Singer judges by performing Happy Talk by Captain Sensible.

A series of football clues led Gilligan to feel convinced it was player-turned-pundit Alex Scott, saying he would wear only a pair of boxers and socks to next week’s episode if he was wrong.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan was also suggested by McCall, while Ora guessed actress Emily Atack.

Piranha opted for How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton, with Goulding considering the voice behind the mask may be McFly star Danny Jones.

While Gilligan thought it could possibly be Hollywood star Zac Efron.