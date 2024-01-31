It was ‘remarkable’ meeting Bob Marley’s widow and feeling love – Lashana Lynch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It was ‘remarkable’ meeting Bob Marley’s widow and feeling love – Lashana Lynch

By Press Association
Lashana Lynch attending the UK premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, at the BFI IMAX, London (Ian West/PA)
Lashana Lynch attending the UK premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, at the BFI IMAX, London (Ian West/PA)

British actress Lashana Lynch said she felt the love for Bob Marley from his widow – which enabled her to embody it on screen.

Stars arrived on the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, which celebrates the Jamaican reggae singer while underlining the power of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his pioneering music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley and Lynch plays his wife Rita.

Bob Marley: One Love UK premiere – London
Kingsley Ben-Adir attending the UK premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, at the BFI IMAX, London (Ian West/PA)

“Being able to sit with Mrs Marley on the couple of occasions that I did, I was able to feel that love, I felt her love for Bob and it was pretty remarkable and because of that I was able to transfer some of it onto the screen,” Lynch told the PA news agency.

“I wanted to ensure that we had a real relationship, a real black love story on screen and that doesn’t mean that we focus on the stereotypical word love, we focus on all the complications of love – the raw love, the feeling of love, the pullback of love and where it takes you and your soul.”

Lynch, who won the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2022, said she learnt to be “present” from the Marley family.

She told PA: “Being present to everything, to your feeling, your spirit, our spirit always knows, we’ve got a little red light flagging inside of us and sometimes we don’t listen to.

“So I really learned throughout and developing my version of Mrs Marley and also just that whole shoot just how present we need to be in order to … just focus on what we deserve.”

Bob Marley: One Love UK premiere – London
Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch attend the UK premiere of Bob Marley: One Love (Ian West/PA)

While Ben-Adir said Marley’s ability to encourage “people around him to be the best versions of themselves” will stay with him.

He told PA: “Bob was a big encourager of finding out what it is you wanted to do, what your passion was, what your belief was. All the people that I’ve met who grew up with Bob and spent time with him, that’s the same thing they’d say.

“They’d say Bob was always checking in trying to make people better, if you were in the studio he’d say join in.

“He wanted everyone to come together and be the best version of themselves they could be so he did it in music, talking about universal peace and universal togetherness, and he also did in his life as well.”

Top Boy’s Michael Ward said he came away from filming not wanting to cut his hair.

“I remember I was completely bald because obviously I was doing The Book Of Clarence last year and then I went to film Bob Marley and then when I left I was like ‘I don’t want to cut my hair ever again’.

“The way that the hair symbolises, I wouldn’t know necessarily what it specifically symbolises for Rastafarians, but what it showed for me was it was something that was sacred, it was something that they really care about.”

The film is set for release on Valentines Day, February 14.