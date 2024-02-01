Player 456 takes ominous phone call in teaser for Squid Game series two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Player 456 takes ominous phone call in teaser for Squid Game series two

By Press Association
Lee Jung-jae, pictured centrally, stars in Squid Game (Netflix/PA)
Player 456 is seen taking an ominous-sounding phone call in a first-look teaser for Squid Game series two.

The character, also known as Seong Gi-hun, tells a voice “I will find you” while outside an airport, wearing the same suit and tie he was in at the end of series one.

Series one of the Korean drama, which became a breakout success after it was released onto Netflix in 2021, sees people who are in dire financial straits sent a mysterious invitation to join a game which could win them 45.6 billion South Korean won (around £27 million).

To win the money, however, the 456 players must engage in traditional children’s games such as Red Light, Green Light, with the price for failure being death.

The first series follows Lee Jung-jae’s character Seong, who is broke and in need of the money the game promises.

After some gruelling challenges, Seong manages to win the game following a final round of chicken against a childhood friend.

The series ends when Seong walks away from a flight he is about to board but before he does so he calls a number, and the voice on the other line asks him if he wishes to play Squid Game again.

He tells the voice: “I wanna know who you people are and how you can do these horrible things to people.”

The new 17-second trailer, released by Netflix, suggest that season two will carry on from where series one left off as Seong is still in the airport and is seen wearing the same suit.

Squid Game has become a breakout hit for Netflix (Netflix/PA)

In the teaser, after Seong picks up his phone, the voice at the other end tells him he will “regret his decision”.

He responds: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.”

The show, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was turned into a real-life game show following its success.

Squid Game: The Challenge recreated much of the original, down to the outfits and sets, although the lethal re-imaginings of childhood games had lower stakes with contestants facing elimination instead of death.

Winner Mai Whelan scooped the 4.56 million US dollar (£3.61 million) prize when series one ended in December.

In 2023 it was revealed that the reality competition would be renewed by Netflix for a second series.

Series two of the fictional dystopian thriller will be coming to the streaming platform “this year”, according to Netflix.