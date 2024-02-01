Love Island: All Stars bombshell claims islander said she saw his dead grandad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island: All Stars bombshell claims islander said she saw his dead grandad

By Press Association
Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX (ITV/PA)
Love Island: All Stars bombshell Casey O’Gorman has said he pushed back from a romantic connection with Georgia Harrison after she said she had seen his dead grandfather.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s episode that the pair had been romantically involved prior to the show when Casey entered the villa as a bombshell, alongside Joanna Chimonides.

Upon his arrival Georgia said she had met Casey, who appeared in series nine of Love Island, a couple of times before the show.

She later said: “Me and Casey, we had a really, really good connection outside the villa.

“I feel that he mugged me off a little bit and I was quite frankly heartbroken about it. So I don’t know how to feel.”

During Thursday’s instalment of the dating programme, Georgia denied she told Casey she had seen his dead grandfather after he revealed this was the reason behind their failed romance outside the villa.

He said: “Do you really want to know what did push me back? And I should have probably told you this earlier.

“You know me, I’m not really that much of a spiritual person.”

He added: “You mentioned my granddad and stuff like that and it really threw me off.”

Georgia explained she was meditating and Casey cut her off and said: “No, I know, but you started to say that you saw my dead granddad.

“You were saying you saw my granddad and he wishes me well and I was like, this is just way too much for me.”

Georgia disagreed and said: “No, I was saying that when I was meditating I got an experience where I felt others sensing things from the other side and that people are still around.

“I was just feeling really connected.”

She went on: “I was just feeling so strongly that people are still around us and I was feeling really guided and I wanted to share that with you.

“Obviously maybe I shouldn’t have.”

The episode also contained a recoupling in which Toby Aromolaran decided to recouple with Georgia Steel, having previously been in a pairing with Arabella Chi.

Toby and Georgia S had found a connection in spin-off dating series Love Island Games but early in the All Stars series they decided to explore their other options after Toby expressed interest in Molly Smith.

During Thursday’s recoupling, the islander, who originally appeared in series seven, said he would like to couple up with Georgia S “because she’s beautiful, I love the way she carries herself and I feel I have her back as much as she has mine”.

“My head’s been back and forth constantly but I feel like there’s a real opportunity here to test a real connection that would work on the outside,” he added.

The first ever All Stars series has brought back previous islanders to the villa in the hope they find love again.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.