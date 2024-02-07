Maisie Williams was ‘up at 4am to start sweating’ to play Dior’s muse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Maisie Williams was ‘up at 4am to start sweating’ to play Dior’s muse

By Press Association
Maisie Williams attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has detailed how she was “eating very little” and had to “be up at 4am to start sweating” to realistically portray Catherine Dior, the revolutionary younger sister of French fashion designer Christian Dior, in her latest TV project.

The British actress, 26, best known for playing Arya Stark in the popular HBO fantasy series, portrays Catherine, who is credited with being her brother’s muse and who fought as part of the French Resistance during the Second World War in upcoming Apple TV+ series The New Look.

Created and directed by Todd A Kessler, whose previous work includes thriller series Damages, The New Look documents the rise of Christian Dior and his fashion contemporaries including French designers Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and Pierre Balmain, and Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga, as they navigated the Second World War and launched modern fashion.

Starring alongside Williams is Animal Kingdom’s Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and John Malkovich as Christian Dior’s boss and mentor, the French couturier Lucien Lelong.

Maisie Williams stars as Catherine Dior in Apple TV+ series The New Look (Apple TV+/PA)

Catherine Dior, who is also said to have inspired one of her brother’s signature fragrances, Miss Dior, was arrested in Paris and sent to Ravensbruck, a Nazi concentration camp for women.

Williams, who stars on the cover of the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, told the magazine about her “strict regime” to realistically portray Catherine’s emaciated appearance when she returned to Paris, saying: “I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment.

“I had to be up at 4am to start sweating. The night before, at about 7 or 8pm, I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating – some smoked salmon and a tiny glass of wine.

“Then I had a boiling hot bath with lots of salts in it. And I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts. I wouldn’t be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around.”

Dior on the Queen Elizabeth
Christian Dior’s first collection revolutionised the fashion industry (PA)

Williams, who watched the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics to better understand Catherine’s patriotism, told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I couldn’t really connect with what it feels to be so patriotic, because I’ve often felt disappointed and let down by the way that my own country has behaved.

“But I knew the times when I felt most proud were during the Olympics.”

The first three episodes of The New Look stream globally on Apple TV+ from February 14, followed by new episodes weekly, and the series also stars Glenn Close as Carmel Snow, who was editor-in-chief of the American edition of Harper’s Bazaar from 1934 to 1958.

Christian Dior debuted his first collection in 1947 and it revolutionised the fashion industry. One of his signature styles became known as the “New Look”, which featured a nipped-in waist and full skirted designs.

The look marked a departure from the boxy, masculine fashions typical of post-Second World War.

Maisie Williams on the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Agata Pospieszynska/PA)

He died in 1957 at the age of 52, after founding the famous fashion house in 1946.

Catherine was awarded the Croix de Guerre medal and the Legion of Honour, for her role in the Resistance. The Legion of Honour was established by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 and it remains the highest military and civil medal in the country.

Catherine died in 2008 at the age of 90.

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from February 8.