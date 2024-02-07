First look at David Attenborough’s Secret World Of Sound TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at David Attenborough’s Secret World Of Sound TV series

By Press Association
First look at David Attenborough’s Secret World Of Sound TV series (David Attenborough/Sky Nature/PA)
First look at David Attenborough's Secret World Of Sound TV series (David Attenborough/Sky Nature/PA)

Sir David Attenborough’s latest groundbreaking TV series will look at the ways animals use sound to communicate, thrive and survive in the natural world.

Each episode of the three-part series will feature in-depth stories of eight animals, followed by five minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, using the latest in audio technology including specially adapted cameras and laser vibrometers.

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough will launch on February 25 on Sky Nature and on streaming platform Now.

In a first look of the series, Sir David says: “The natural world is filled with sound, and for some animals, sound is the key to survival.

“The most advanced audio technology can now record sounds that we can’t even hear. Sound can make a difference between life or death.

“It’s time to open your ears to life as you’ve never heard it before.”

Sir David will explore how unhatched caimans communicate with each other while in the egg, how lions and hyenas battle in the dark using sound, a fish with an eerie hum and the mimicry in birds.

David Attenborough
The new series will look at the ways animals use sound to communicate, thrive and survive in the natural world (David Attenborough/Sky Nature/PA)

Series producer Sharmila Choudhury said: “We are delighted to be able to reveal a fascinating side to the natural world that is often overlooked, showing the many astonishing ways that animals use sound to survive and thrive.”

Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring this ground-breaking natural history series to the Sky audience.

“Offering a surprising and intimate view of the natural world, through the medium of sound, we’re thrilled to have worked with the incomparable Sir David Attenborough and the Humble Bee team on this innovative project.”