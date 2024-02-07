Bargain Hunt star to stand trial accused of assault and coercive behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bargain Hunt star to stand trial accused of assault and coercive behaviour

By Press Association
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will face a trial next year accused of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Hanson, 45, made his first appearance at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC, where he entered not guilty pleas to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.

The auctioneer previously denied the charges, which relate to his wife Rebecca, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, appeared in the dock wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the 15-minute hearing.

Charles Hanson court case
Hanson was supported by family members during the brief hearing in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC (Jacob King/PA)

Judge Smith told Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, he would face a trial lasting between seven and 10 days on February 10 next year.

He said: “Mr Hanson, I am adjourning your case for trial next year. I have to tell you these things I am about to say.

“You must turn up for the trial, if you do not, you could be sent to prison and the trial could carry on without you.”

Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.