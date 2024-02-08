Apprentice candidate fired after ‘banging on about chocolate’ to smoothie maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apprentice candidate fired after ‘banging on about chocolate’ to smoothie maker

By Press Association
The Apprentice contestants while making cheesecakes in the latest task (Freemantle Media/BBC/PA)
The Apprentice contestants while making cheesecakes in the latest task (Freemantle Media/BBC/PA)

A Lancashire pie company director who kept “banging on about chocolate” to a health conscious food company has been the latest candidate on The Apprentice to be fired.

Paul Bowen, who claimed he would turn Lord Alan Sugar into the “Lord of the Pies” and boasted he sold his wares to Manchester City Football Club, was told to leave the process.

His team failed the second week challenge after making cheesecakes for the public and corporate clients in Thursday’s episode on BBC One.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar told him “Paul, I admire you for admitting your mistakes but there were simply too many mistakes and so it is with regret, Paul, you’re fired.”

Paul B in taxi home. (Freemantle Media Ltd/BBC)
Paul Bowen in the taxi home (Freemantle Media Ltd/BBC/PA)

The leaders of the female and male groups were chosen as Manchester project manager Foluso Falade and Bognor Regis pie company owner Phil Turner.

The male team had confrontation from the outset with a disagreement over whether to opt for chocolate or fruit, with the former ultimately being chosen and Paul becoming sub-team leader.

He was sent along to pitch the decadent chocolate cheesecake to the drinks-maker Innocent, who sell fruit and vegetable-based smoothies and juices.

The client responded saying their “focus” was plant-based drinks and they “want to celebrate fruit and veg”.

Paul thought the meeting had gone well but Bristol recruitment director Jack Davies told him it was “an absolute car crash” and added: “I think we started off by insulting the client.”

Jack was also disappointed that the price point had fallen from £9 per unit to £6.50, which then dropped further when they returned to the corporate client after some kitchen mishaps.

The Apprentice,08-02-2024,2,Lord Sugar,Lord Suagr with the boys' cheesecake,Freemantle Media Ltd,n/a
Lord Sugar with the boys’ cheesecake (Freemantle Media/BBC/PA)

The kitchen team went with dragon fruit, apricot and avocado filling for the cheesecake and Paul also appeared not to pat down the crunchy base of the product, making the presentation less than perfect.

When they delivered them to the corporate client, the feedback was not positive, with the avocado being called “a bit odd” and the base described as “like something a primary school class could have made”.

They then had to give the goods for a lower price and ultimately the male team failed the task.

Paul admitted he made a “mistake” with the corporate client but failed to defend himself against accusations from Phil or Sheffield wellness brand owner Asif Munaf.

Failing to get Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment, Paul said in the taxi: “The biggest regret is obviously banging on about chocolate but, hey, it’s time to go back and make some pies.”

The Apprentice series 18 continues on BBC One on Thursdays.

