Adrian Edmondson asks why slapstick anarchy worked ahead of Bottom documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adrian Edmondson asks why slapstick anarchy worked ahead of Bottom documentary

By Press Association
Actors and comedians Rik Mayall (left) and Adrian Edmondson (PA)
Actors and comedians Rik Mayall (left) and Adrian Edmondson (PA)

A new documentary will explore why the friendship between Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall proved a hit with audiences in the “tempestuous and anarchic” 90s comedy Bottom.

Comedians Edmondson and Mayall, who met at Manchester University, were two hapless and disgusting flatmates in the slapstick sitcom which ran from 1991 to 1995.

Edmondson will revisit the show in comedy channel Gold’s Bottom: Exposed, which features footage that has never been broadcast, stories from filming and a look at the relationship between the two lead actors.

National Television Awards
Actor Rik Mayall died 10 years ago (Ian West/PA)

The 67-year-old, who also appeared in The Young Ones with Mayall, said: “A long time ago, deep in the mists of time, two blokes – I was one of them, Rik Mayall was the other – decided to make a career out of beating the shit out of each other.

“It was a tempestuous, an anarchic and occasionally quite a dangerous time – we both required hospital treatment on occasion – but above all, it was bloody good fun. We made each other laugh and, luckily for us, we made audiences laugh.

“This programme seeks to get to the bottom of why it worked.”

Mayall, who died age 56 in 2014, was also known for the comedy series Believe Nothing and Filthy Rich & Catflap, with Edmondson, and black comedy Drop Dead Fred, about an girl’s imaginary friend that reappears when she is in an adult.

The Gold special will be narrated by presenter, comedian and actor Stephen Fry, who Mayall worked with in Blackadder when he played Lord Flashheart and The New Statesman as Alan B’Stard MP.

Former Bottom cast members Absolutely Fabulous actress Helen Lederer, Pirates Of The Caribbean film series star Kevin McNally, theatre actor Roger Sloman, The Bill actress Lisa Maxwell and EastEnders actor Paul Bradley will also talk about the show.

Bottom producer and series director Ed Bye, who also worked on science fiction comedy Red Dwarf, is also among the contributors.

In the original show, Edmondson as Edward “Eddie” Elizabeth Hitler and Mayall as Richard “Richie” Richard often failed to romance women while being unemployed and living in Hammersmith, London.

The duo rarely leave the flat, meaning its largely a self-contained show.

#ChoosePsychiatry campaign
Stephen Fry will narrate the Gold special about Bottom. (Lucy North/PA)

When the two friends, who are also frequently trying to hurt each other physically and emotionally, do venture out they are mainly seen at the local pub, The Lamb and Flag.

Mayall and Edmondson continued to reprise their awful characters in various stage shows but attempts at a TV revival proved unsuccessful.

A film, Guest House Paradiso, which sees them run a guest house was released in 1999.

In August 2012, the BBC announced the Bottom characters would return in a show called Hooligan’s Island, based on their stage show where they end up being shipwrecked, but within weeks Edmondson had ruled it out.

They had briefly appeared together a year earlier on Let’s Dance For Comic Relief, when Mayall hit him over the head with a frying pan during a routine, echoing the outrageous behaviour of their characters.

The 120-minute documentary will also see fans such as comedians Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam reflect on the show and its impact on the sitcom genre.

Executive producer Matt Crook, managing director of Studio Crook, said: “It was such a huge show and has never had a documentary until now, so we feel incredibly privileged and excited to be given this opportunity by UKTV to work with Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall’s estate to celebrate one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.”

Bottom: Exposed will air on Gold later this year.

The Bottom boxset will also be available on Sky, Virgin and NOW.

More from the Press and Journal