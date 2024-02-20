Strictly star Robin Windsor remembered as ‘nurturing soul’ after death at 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly star Robin Windsor remembered as ‘nurturing soul’ after death at 44

By Press Association
Robin Windsor has died (Ian West/PA)
Robin Windsor has died (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has been remembered as a “nurturing soul” who “lit up any room he walked into” after his death at the age of 44.

The professional dancer appeared on the main show between 2010 and 2013 and was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2014
Deborah Meaden and Robin Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

A statement on his website said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of our beautiful Robin.

“Robin’s dancing started from a very young age and never stopped. He lit up any room he walked into, he was a nurturing soul always full of fun.

“He brought so much happiness to anyone who saw him dance.

“Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor and many other dance shows along with all the school children around the country who he gave his time.

“Robin was a strong advocate for mental health and worked closely with the Sane Charity.

“The dance world has lost some of its sparkle today.

“We ask for the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Strictly Come Dancing team also paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

A statement added: “He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.”

The star most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

Sisco Entertainment, which represented him in various areas of theatre and corporate entertainment, said: “Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

“His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Robin, you will be deeply missed.

“Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light.”

Strictly Come Dancing Photocall – London
Windsor with dance partner Kristina Rihanoff (Ian West/PA)

Dance show Burn The Floor, in which Windsor appeared for many years, said he was a “founding member”, adding he was a “BTF journeyman who danced with us for 20 years, including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world”.

The company shared a photo of him on stage with fellow dancer Jessica Raffa, adding: “His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn The Floor stage reputation.

“He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2013 – Birmingham
Lisa Riley danced with Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

He joined the cast of Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

Windsor also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, as well as appearing as a motivational speaker.