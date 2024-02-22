Ben Shephard confirms Good Morning Britain last day before This Morning switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Shephard confirms Good Morning Britain last day before This Morning switch

By Press Association
Ben Shephard is moving to This Morning (Ian West/PA)
Ben Shephard is moving to This Morning (Ian West/PA)

Ben Shephard has confirmed that Friday will be his last day on Good Morning Britain before he joins This Morning and pointed out: “It’s literally the other side of the wall so I’m really really not going far.”

The TV star, 49, will be joined by Cat Deeley as regular hosts of ITV’s popular daytime show.

The duo take over in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left last year.

Shephard and Deeley will host This Morning from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continuing to present on Fridays.

Women of the Year Awards 2021
Cat Deeley will host alongside Shephard (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway on Thursday, Shephard joked he was “upgrading from Kate to Cat” as his new co-star is much tidier.

He continued: “Thank you very much for the amazing messages that I have had.

“Obviously, it’s something I considered very, very carefully because these guys have been my family – for the last 10 years for some of them and way, way longer for us (Garraway).

“So, it’s not something that I’ve taken lightly but it feels like quite an exciting opportunity.”

He also pointed out that both he and Garraway were sporting matching blue outfits in “This Morning teal”.

Garraway replied: “I think subliminally I’m trying to claw on to you, to hold you back. You finally got rid of the lead weights around your ankles.”

Shephard told her: “It’s literally the other side of the wall so I’m really, really not going far.

“Thank you for the amazing messages and tomorrow is going to be my last day on Good Morning Britain.”

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with Deeley co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

They are expected to start their new hosting roles next month.