Claudia Winkleman seen filming in Victoria station ahead of The Piano series two

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been spotted filming at Victoria station ahead of the second series of Channel 4 programme The Piano.

The 52-year-old from London, who is also host of The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, was dressed in an all-black outfit that matched her signature black hair and eyeliner, as she was spotted taking selfies with commuters and fans at the London railway station.

The first episode of the show’s first series saw Winkleman speak to talented pianists inside King’s Cross St Pancras station before they played to passers-by while judges, pop star Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang, secretly watched on.

Claudia Winkleman pictured filming the second series of Channel 4’s The Piano at Victoria station in central London (Lucy North/PA)

They also travelled to railway stations in Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham to find talented musicians from across the country.

On Thursday, members of the public gathered around an elevated platform with a piano on it that Winkleman stood on as she was joined by a crew of cameramen.

In series one, the programme culminated in a final concert from the Royal Festival Hall, featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four chosen finalists.

A visually impaired 13-year-old girl called Lucy won the competition, having wowed with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.

Last year, a Christmas special aired which saw pianists from series one return to play festive numbers in front of commuters at King’s Cross.

Following the success of the first season, the run of the show has been extended from five episodes to seven and is expected to return sometime this year.