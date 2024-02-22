Ambika Mod had ‘a lot of trepidation’ going into new One Day adaptation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ambika Mod had ‘a lot of trepidation’ going into new One Day adaptation

By Press Association
Ambika Mod (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ambika Mod (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ambika Mod has said she felt “a lot of trepidation” when preparing for a new adaptation of One Day as the story was already “beloved”.

This Is Going To Hurt actress Mod, 28, stars as Emma Morley alongside Leo Woodall, who plays Dexter Mayhew, in the new Netflix mini-series based on David Nicholls’ popular romantic book.

The story sees the pair spend graduation night together before they go their separate ways, but their lives remain intertwined.

The 14-part series follows how their lives evolve by showing them on the same date every year, on some occasions alone and others together.

Mod told the PA news agency: “I felt a lot of trepidation. It’s obviously such a beloved story and such beloved characters that you want to get it right.

“I took a long time to see myself in the role of Emma. But I’m really proud of it now that I’ve seen the full thing.”

Woodall added: “I think whenever there’s a fan base already in place for something there’s a level of pressure.

“But I think, as a collective, I think the fans of the book will be pleased.”

The White Lotus star, 27, also revealed that their on-screen chemistry was “organic” as they got on well together from the beginning.

“There was no deliberate craftsmanship to the chemistry, we luckily got on very well, very quickly,” he said.

“And we learned to poke fun at each other and support each other.”

Nicholls published the novel in 2009 and later wrote the screenplay for the 2011 film adaptation which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

For the new series, Nicholls served as an executive producer and he wrote the penultimate episode.

Mod said the author was “really hands off” with the TV adaptation as he was “really happy for everyone to do their own thing”.

However, she recalled an early meeting with him in which she could ask everything she wanted to know about the character, which was “really helpful”.

“It was great to have him and to have his seal of approval on all of this,” she added.

One Day is available on Netflix now.