Sue Holderness encourages over-65s to seek help amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sue Holderness encourages over-65s to seek help amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
Sue Holderness (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sue Holderness (Matt Crossick/PA)

Only Fools And Horses actress Sue Holderness is encouraging people over 65 who are “struggling” amid the cost-of-living crisis to find out if they are entitled to financial support.

The 74-year-old British actress has teamed up with Independent Age for a new video which has been inspired by real-life calls to the national charity’s helpline.

Holderness, who is best known for playing Marlene in the hit sitcom, appears as Cathy, who cares for her husband but is struggling financially after he has a stroke.

She explains that life is now “one long dark tunnel” but feels brighter after she speaks to someone at the charity called Kim and finds out she is eligible for carer’s allowance, attendance allowance and pension credit.

Holderness said: “The calls to the Independent Age helpline are incredibly moving.

“So many older people are currently struggling with the cost of living, and many tell the advisers that it is the first time they have ever reached out for support.

“There can be so much pride in managing as we get older, but no-one should feel ashamed or embarrassed about claiming the money they are entitled to.

“My character’s story is based on real calls and is a typical example of the help that is out there.

“But also of the lack of awareness of the support people can claim.

“I’m urging anyone over the age of 65 who is struggling with money worries at the moment to pick up the phone to Independent Age.

“The support they unlock really can be life-changing.”

Independent Age helps to improve the lives of older people in financial hardship by performing welfare benefit checks, offering free and impartial advice and giving grants to community organisations.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age, said: “We are so grateful to Sue for helping us raise awareness of the support that is available for people in later life.

“There is a dangerous misconception that all older people are enjoying their retirement free from money worries but this could not be further from the truth for 2.1 million who are living in poverty, and the millions more who are hovering precariously on the edge.

“We hear from older people who have cut back to eating just one meal a day, or are sitting in damp, cold and dark homes because they fear an unmanageable energy bill.

“Our helpline provides a lifeline for older people in financial hardship – one that takes them from what is often a very dark place.

“Through this video, we want to show the reality of poverty in later life and that support is available that can make a huge difference.”

Independent Age’s free and confidential helpline number is 0800 319 6789 and the team can also be reached at helpline@independentage.org.