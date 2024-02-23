Ben Shephard to host last show on Good Morning Britain before This Morning move

Ben Shephard is set to co-host his last day on Good Morning Britain before he moves over to present This Morning with Cat Deeley.

The duo are taking over ITV’s popular daytime show in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left last year.

They will host This Morning from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continuing to present on Fridays.

All good things must come to an end – and tomorrow my @GMB adventure does just that. Not quite sure where the last 10 years have gone but I’m def ready for a lie-in!! https://t.co/d1se884sx2 — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) February 22, 2024

In preparation for his jump, Shephard will present alongside his fellow Good Morning Britain (GMB) hosts one last time on Friday.

Reflecting on his move on Thursday, he said: “It’s literally the other side of the wall so I’m really, really not going far.”

He also thanked viewers for their “amazing messages” of support after the news was announced last week.

Shephard, 49, had occasionally stepped in as a replacement for Schofield on This Morning before joining GMB at its launch in 2014 along with his former GMTV co-host Kate Garraway, former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid and ex-Sky News presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Cat Deeley (Ian West/PA)

Discussing his decision to leave on GMB, he said: “Obviously, it’s something I considered very, very carefully because these guys have been my family – for the last 10 years for some of them and way, way longer for us (Garraway).

“So, it’s not something that I’ve taken lightly but it feels like quite an exciting opportunity.”

He also reshared a clip posted by GMB on X, formerly Twitter, of him talking about his final day, adding: “All good things must come to an end – and tomorrow my @GMB adventure does just that.

“Not quite sure where the last 10 years have gone but I’m def ready for a lie-in!!”

For one last time….hope to see you in the morning pic.twitter.com/ow9VQnwuoE — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) February 22, 2024

He later followed it up by posting a picture of his phone alarm set for 3.30am.

“For one last time….hope to see you in the morning”, he wrote alongside the post.

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with Deeley co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

They are expected to start their new hosting roles next month.