Ben Shephard to host last show on Good Morning Britain before This Morning move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Shephard to host last show on Good Morning Britain before This Morning move

By Press Association
Ben Shephard (Lia Toby/PA)
Ben Shephard (Lia Toby/PA)

Ben Shephard is set to co-host his last day on Good Morning Britain before he moves over to present This Morning with Cat Deeley.

The duo are taking over ITV’s popular daytime show in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left last year.

They will host This Morning from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continuing to present on Fridays.

In preparation for his jump, Shephard will present alongside his fellow Good Morning Britain (GMB) hosts one last time on Friday.

Reflecting on his move on Thursday, he said: “It’s literally the other side of the wall so I’m really, really not going far.”

He also thanked viewers for their “amazing messages” of support after the news was announced last week.

Shephard, 49, had occasionally stepped in as a replacement for Schofield on This Morning before joining GMB at its launch in 2014 along with his former GMTV co-host Kate Garraway, former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid and ex-Sky News presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Film Is Great reception – Los Angeles
Cat Deeley (Ian West/PA)

Discussing his decision to leave on GMB, he said: “Obviously, it’s something I considered very, very carefully because these guys have been my family – for the last 10 years for some of them and way, way longer for us (Garraway).

“So, it’s not something that I’ve taken lightly but it feels like quite an exciting opportunity.”

He also reshared a clip posted by GMB on X, formerly Twitter, of him talking about his final day, adding: “All good things must come to an end – and tomorrow my @GMB adventure does just that.

“Not quite sure where the last 10 years have gone but I’m def ready for a lie-in!!”

He later followed it up by posting a picture of his phone alarm set for 3.30am.

“For one last time….hope to see you in the morning”, he wrote alongside the post.

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with Deeley co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

They are expected to start their new hosting roles next month.