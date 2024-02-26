Michael Sheen donates £5,000 to help parents adapt home for disabled boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Sheen donates £5,000 to help parents adapt home for disabled boy

By Press Association
Four-year-old son Louis, who was born with a rare genetic condition called TUBA1A (Charlotte Perrin/PA)
Four-year-old son Louis, who was born with a rare genetic condition called TUBA1A (Charlotte Perrin/PA)

The parents of a disabled four-year-old have had a “lovely” start to the week after receiving a £5,000 donation from actor Michael Sheen to adapt their home.

Aaron and Charlotte Perrin’s son, Louis, was born with a rare genetic condition called TUBA1A, which causes him to have painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

They are in the process of adapting their home in Wrexham to cater for Louis’ needs, and have set up a JustGiving page to raise the £40,000 required to do so.

Louis Perrin’s parents receive a donation
Charlotte Perrin and her four-year-old son, Louis (Charlotte Perrin/PA)

Wrexham Police FC – which is made up of members of North Wales Police who play off-duty – will play in a charity football match against North Wales Dragons on March 23, and has set up a separate JustGiving page, which is linked to the family’s main page.

On Sunday, the team’s page received a £5,000 donation from Welsh actor Sheen, who starred in the Twilight movie franchise and TV shows Good Omens and Staged.

The Way
Michael Sheen made a £5,000 donation to a fundraising page aimed at helping the parents of a disabled boy adapt their home (Ian West/PA)

Mrs Perrin, 32, who works in the emergency services, told the PA news agency: “How generous of Michael Sheen to do that. What a lovely way to start the week.

“We are so close to Louis’ target now, and plan on getting the work for his extension started by April.

“We never in a million years thought it would happen this quick.”

She also praised the “sheer determination” from the couple’s friends, family and colleagues, as well as those who have donated.

Sheen posted about the fundraiser on his X account: “I’ve #justsponsored Wrexham Police FC, who’s fundraising for Just4children on @JustGiving. Donate now.”

The comment he left alongside the donation read: “Very best wishes to the whole family.”

Donation sign
Michael Sheen donation on JustGiving (Screengrab)

Sgt Dave Smith, 37, who is part of Wrexham Police FC, told PA: “We’d like to thank Michael Sheen for his incredibly generous donation.

“His support will help make a real difference for Louis and his family, we’re truly grateful.”

The family also received a donation to their main fundraising page from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – the celebrity owners of Wrexham AFC – earlier in the month.

Group standing together
Dave Smith, third from the left on the back row, said the support from Michael Sheen will make a ‘real difference’ for the family (Wrexham Police FC/PA)

Mr Perrin, 32, who is a headteacher, told PA at the time: “We were totally blown away by their generosity really; we were just in shock.”

The £40,000 is to be used to fit a downstairs bedroom with an attached wet room and raise the level in the garden to make it easier for Louis to move from the home to the garden, among other things.

The family fundraising page can be accessed here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/help4louis

Wrexham Police FC’s fundraising page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/wrexham-police-fc-help4louis