Archived CBeebies Bedtime Stories episodes get digital library on BBC iPlayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Archived CBeebies Bedtime Stories episodes get digital library on BBC iPlayer

By Press Association
Tom Hardy reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC/PA)
Tom Hardy reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC/PA)

CBeebies Bedtime Stories will increase its existing catalogue on BBC iPlayer in the form of a new digital library, the corporation has announced.

Across the years the programme has seen a number of famous faces read bedtime stories, including Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and the Princess of Wales.

A selection of episodes are already available on BBC iPlayer and a new digital library of archived episodes will become available from World Book Day on Thursday March 7.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Harry Styles read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street (Amanda Searle/BBC/PA)

The news comes as CBeebies Bedtime Stories launches an initiative to provide reading corners in libraries across the UK in partnership with the UK’s largest children’s reading charity, BookTrust.

At the launch event, Strictly Come Dancing star Carlos Gu performed a live reading at the Blackpool Central Library, joined by CBeebies’ characters Bluey and Dodge The Dog as well as poet Mike Garry and illustrator Ruth Hearson.

The children’s programme’s legacy reading corners will launch inside libraries in Leeds, Hartlepool, Sandwell, Leicester, Brent and Somerset.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories epitomises BBC Children’s & Education public service remit, to educate and entertain our youngest audiences by creating lasting memories, igniting children’s imaginations, and encouraging families reading together.

“The partnership with BookTrust will bring all the magic of CBeebies Bedtime Stories programme to libraries across the UK and with every episode now available on iPlayer for the first time ever everyone can find their favourite stories as well as discover brand new ones.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Kate Winslet on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (Pete Dadds/BBC/PA)

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust, added: “We’re thrilled to team up with CBeebies to explore new ways to engage families with the free reading support on offer at their local library.

“This is a key pillar of our charity’s work to help more children get the wide-ranging benefits that come from a love of reading.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories first aired in 2002 and has seen a number of memorable episodes air since then, from Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis reading the first ever story in British sign language to Tim Peake becoming the first person to read a book from space.